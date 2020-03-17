5 Biggest controversies in New Zealand cricket

The Black Caps have an excellent reputation and such incidents have been few and far between.

New Zealand cricket has often been appreciated for their demeanour on the cricket field. Their current skipper Kane Williamson leads by example and has garnered accolades as his career has progressed. Their cricket has also been blessed with the Spirit of Cricket Award for their sportsmanship.

Their attitude after losing the final of the 2019 World Cup impressed one and all. Even Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, lauded Williamson and the Kiwis for their humble approach towards the sport in India’s recent tour of New Zealand.

The positivity has also rubbed off positively on the U19 team as was seen in the World Cup in South Africa. But amidst their glorious run, they also had to bear the brunt of a handful of unwanted controversies, albeit far and few between.

In the article, let’s take a look at five controversies in New Zealand cricket: –

1. Jesse Ryder’s drinking addiction

Jesse Ryder’s affiliation to drinking has caused New Zealand cricket headaches. Back in 2008, the southpaw got tangled in an unwanted occurring after he tried to break the window of a toilet in a bar in Christchurch. In the very next year, NZC put forth a statement, saying that Jesse had given up alcohol.

His teammates, including Ross Taylor, tried to help him get rid of the habit, but to no avail. In 2013, Ryder was attacked outside out a bar and it put him in coma. Due to the incidents, Ryder’s career for the Black Caps could never kick off despite him being a bright prospect.

In March 2020, the left-hander admitted guilty of drink-driving with more than three times the alcohol limit. His breath recorded a reading of 873 micrograms per litre of breath with the legal limit being 250mcg.

