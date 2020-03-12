5 Cricket series that are affected or called off due to Coronavirus

Cricket tournaments have also taken a hit with many of them getting rescheduled or cancelled due to this outbreak.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 also known as Coronavirus has been affecting sporting events a lot. Every sport from golf to football has been hit and entire tournaments are being rescheduled or even getting cancelled as a precautionary measure, keeping in mind the safety of the people in and around such events. Cricket tournaments have also taken a hit with many of them getting rescheduled or cancelled due to this outbreak.

At every level, the sport of cricket has been feeling the effects of the outbreak and the players are missing out on a lot of on-field time. Owing to the virus’ highly contagious nature, matches have been shifted to indoors and the ones being played are also under the scanner of the officials who are working hard to make sure that both the spectators and the players remain safe.

Here’s a look at 5 such tournaments that were affected or called off due to the Coronavirus outbreak

1. Road Safety World Series

The tournament that had been played halfway through and was progressing in a really great way, had to be cut short because of the spread of COVID-19. Many legendary cricketers had gathered to make a spectacle to behold, but the joy of the fans, who were flocking to the stadium and were glued to the TV screens, was overshadowed by the decision of cancelling the remainder of the tournament.

The matches were seeing attendees in huge numbers and players like Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh and the like were putting in their best to make the experience of the fans, the best they could.

Initially, it was decided that the series would be continued behind closed doors, but things like players flying back to their countries, citing the virus outbreak as a threat and various government advisories propelled the eventual cancellation of the tournament. This decision was made after a meeting which had government officials, major players and the organisers discussing the future of the series.

