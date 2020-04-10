5 Smartest brains in the history of cricket

Brainiacs, to say the least!

Cricket is a battle on the pitch between bat and ball without a doubt. The numbers go down in the scoresheet, which later becomes the documentation of a player’s performance in his career. However, as much as cricket is a physical game, it’s mental aspect can’t be brushed aside by any stretch of the imagination.

Playing for the national team comes with loads of pressure and expectations. In the heat of the moments, it can becomes extremely tough to make the decisions, which serves the purpose for the concerned people.

Formulating tactics and strategies are crucial elements of a team’s success. The teams with the smartest decision makers often out-think their opponents and come out trumps. Over the years, a number of players, who were great readers of the illustrious sports, emerged.

In the article, let’s take a look at the smartest brains in cricket: –

1. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni forayed into international cricket in 2004 against Bangladesh and was run out in the very first innings of his career. However, it didn’t deter him from his march towards glory. As his career progressed the records kept coming at the rate of knots.

At times, he made some decisions, which baffled many to start with. But Dhoni’s backed his intuitions and those went on to work wonders. In 2007, 2011 and 2013, he won the T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup and the Champions Trophy respectively.

In fact, he is the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies. The Jharkhand-born established himself as someone, who hardly allowed pressure to unnerve him. Being a keeper, the 38-year-old kept giving bowlers suggestions, helping them read the batsmen’s mind to perfection.

