Arjun Tendulkar reveals his favourite left-arm pacers in international cricket

As the world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus, all sporting events have also been called off or postponed. In the lockdown state, cricketers are left with no choice but to spend their idle quarantine time while interacting with fans on social media. Many eminent cricketers are conducting Question & Answer session on Twitter on Instagram live to stay connected with their fans.

Many cricketers have been active on social media including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Meanwhile, Arjun, son of the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, also decided to conduct a Question & Answer session on Instagram where he answered a varied range of questions. The youngster asked his Instagram followers to shoot some questions on his Instagram story and they duly obliged.

One of Arjun’s followers asked him to reveal his favourite left-arm pacer. In reply, Arjun named not one but two Australian speedsters. He revealed that former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson and current spearhead Mitchell Starc are his favourite left-arm pacers.

Arjun Tendulkar has been delivering at the domestic level

The junior Tendulkar has been hogging the headlines with his performances at the domestic level. The-fast bowling all-rounder was also slated to play U19 World Cup in 2018. However, due to his age, he was ineligible to take part in the marquee event.

The left-arm pacer had grabbed eyeballs in the concluded year by helping Mumbai thrash Gujarat in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Arjun scalped five wickets and registered figures of 5/30 to propel his side to the victory. He also stood out in the game against Assam by taking three wickets while conceding only 14 runs. Considering his performances, he is anticipated to don the national jersey in the near future if he keeps delivering consistently.

Arjun has been performing since the past couple of years. In the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, he had picked up 19 wickets in five matches, including two five-wicket hauls for Mumbai Under-19.

