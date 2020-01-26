Australia Women vs Cricket Australia XI Women, 2020: Practice Match – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Hannah Darlington had good all-round performances in WBBL and Women's Super Smash.

Match Details:

The practice match between Australia Women and Cricket Australia XI Women will be played at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

The match starts at 7:40 PM local time (8:40 AM GMT) (2:10 PM IST).

Preview:

Australia will be hosting a Women’s Tri-Series starting on 31st January involving England and India as the visiting sides. The home team Australia Women will gear up for the Tri-series as they face Cricket Australia XI on Monday at the Showground Stadium. The CA XI has quite a few big names who narrowly missed out on making it to the Australia Women’s squad for the World T20. The Tri-series will be perfect for the Aussies team to finalize their playing XI and sort their batting line-up before the ICC event.

Weather Condition/Report:

The weather is unlikely to play a role in this match as Sydney is expected to be pleasant on Monday.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The Showground Stadium hasn’t produced big totals as the pitches here remain on the slower side. However, the recent matches in other formats at this venue do suggest bigger totals than in the past. Chasing targets around 130 has been quite often in Women’s T20s and the same is expected for this match.

Average 1st innings score: 126 (Women’s T20s since 2018/19)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Squads:

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham.

Cricket Australia XI Women:

Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa.

Top Picks:

Alyssa Healy, if walks out to bat on Monday, is likely to end up with no less than 50 runs before being dismissed. Her batting form is something that makes crucial in the fantasy team. Annabel Sutherland could be seen batting in top four during this match and also bowl her four overs. The young all-rounder has been in an amazing form through this season. Tahlia McGrath too has been in top form in the current season and came close to making it to the Australia Women’s squad for the T20 World Cup. Hannah Darlington is another utility player in the CA XI who has had good performances during the WBBL and also the Women’s Super Smash that concluded last Sunday.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Alyssa Healy, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath

Vice-captain options – Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Alyssa Healy (C)

Batters – Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (VC), Bridget Patterson

All-Rounders – Ellyse Perry, Hannah Darlington, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers – Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Josie Dooley

Batters – Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Bridget Patterson

All-Rounders – Jess Jonassen, Hannah Darlington, Annabel Sutherland (VC), Tahlia McGrath (C)

Bowlers – Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux

Expert Advice:

Maximum players allowed to take part in this game could decide the fantasy strategy. If only 11 can feature in this match from the Australian squad, they are likely to give a chance to younger entries like Annabel Sutherland. If 11 players can bat and 11 players can bowl, someone like Meg Lanning could be batting due to her recent poor scores.

Probable Winners:

Australia Women are expected to win this warm-up match.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.