Australia Women’s Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2020: Match 3, Australia Women vs India Women – Perry’s all-round record, Healy’s 74th consecutive T20I, End of India’s streaks and more stats

All the statistical highlights from Australia Women’s first win of the Tri-Nation T20I series.

Australia opened their points tally in the Women’s Tri-Nation T20I series with a 4-wicket win against India and also moved to the top of the table. Smriti Mandhana (35 off 23) and Harmanpreet Kaur (28) rebuilt the Indian innings before they lost five wickets in the space of 10 balls as Ellyse Perry (4) and Tayla Vlaeminck (3) shared seven wickets. Chasing 104 to win, the home team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Perry took the responsibility of the chase scoring 49 off 47 balls as they reached the target with seven balls to spare.

End of India’s streak:

6 – The Sunday’s defeat put an end to India’s 6-match winning streak which began during the 5-match series in West Indies. This was India Women’s joint 2nd longest winning streak in T20Is.

5 – Prior to the 4-wicket loss against Australia, the Indian Women have won each of their last five T20I matches while defeating a total which is their longest such streak in this format.

Perry’s all-round show:

2 – Ellyse Perry recorded her 2nd double of 40+ runs and a 4-wicket haul in a T20I match with a 49 and 4/13 on Sunday. She scored 53 and took 4/12 also against India Women during the 2016 Sydney T20I which is also the only instance of a player scoring a fifty and claiming a 4-fer in a Women’s T20I.

Perry fell one run short of replicating her own record but became the first player in Women’s cricket with the double of 40+ runs and a 4-fer in the same T20I on two instances. In Men’s T20Is, Shakib Al Hasan is the only player to achieve the feat twice.

A record 4-wicket haul by Perry:

4 – Ellyse Perry now has claimed four 4-wicket hauls in the T20I cricket; the joint 2nd most by any player in Women’s T20Is. Anisa Mohammed has as many as seven 4-fers in this format including three 5-wicket hauls. Sana Mir is levelled on the second position with Perry as she also has four T20I 4-fers.

Healy’s World record:

74* – Alyssa Healy has been part of Australia Women’s last 74 T20I matches, a streak that began in January 2013. These are the most consecutive matches for a team by a player in T20I history. Healy went past Sana Mir’s streak of 73 T20Is for Pakistan Women between 2013 and 2019.

Best game for the Australian pacers:

8 – Number of wickets claimed by the Australian pacers in this match; the most by them in a home T20I in Women’s cricket. These 8 wickets are also the joint-most by Australia Women pacers in a T20I match. They collectively picked 8 wickets during the 2012 Vizag T20I also against India and in the 2015 Hove T20I against England.

Catches record by Mooney and Carey:

1 – Beth Mooney and Nicola Carey claimed three catches apiece during the Indian innings. This was the first instance of three players taking three or more catches in a Women’s T20I match but Mooney and Carey recorded it in the same innings itself.