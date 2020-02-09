Australia Women’s Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2020: Match 6, Australia Women vs England Women – Mooney’s batting record vs England, Healy’s dismissals record, England’s rare defeat while chasing and more stats

All the statistical highlights from Australia Women’s close win over England Women.

Australia Women qualify for the final of the Women’s Tri-Nation T20I series with a 16-run defeat against England in the last league match. In this must-win match, the home team posted 132/7 in their 20 overs on a slower surface with Beth Mooney scoring a 40-ball 50. England Women needed to score at least 124 for qualifying for the final by maintaining a higher NRR than that of India. A collapse in the middle overs saw England reduce to 70/6 by 13th over. In the last seven overs, the England team managed to score only 46 runs and got knocked out.

All the statistical highlights from Australia Women’s close win over England Women:

A rare defeat while chasing for England:

133 – The target of 133 is the joint-lowest that England Women failed to chase down in T20Is since the start of 2016. They couldn’t chase down 133 during the 2016 WT20 semi-final also against Australia.

Since the start of 2016, England Women won 15 out of 19 T20I matches while chasing. All the four unsuccessful T20I chases in this period were against Australia including two instances where they conceded 200+.

Australia and Lanning’s record in home wins:

19 – Number of T20I wins at home as captain for Meg Lanning; the 2nd most home victories for any skipper in all T20Is (Men/Women) behind Charlotte Edwards’ 34 wins. Lanning went past Merissa Aguilleira’s 18 home wins with the Sunday’s 16-run win.

33 – Australia Women now have won 33 matches in the T20I format in Australia; the 2nd most home wins for a team in Women’s T20I cricket surpassing West Indies Women’s 32 wins. England Women top the list with 43 victories in the Caribbean Islands.

Healy’s record in T20I dismissals:

4 – Alyssa Healy has affected four dismissals in a T20I on four instances thus far. No other player in Women’s T20Is has affected four or more dismissals in a T20I in more than two matches. Only MS Dhoni (4) and Healy have affected 4+ dismissals in a T20I game on as many as four occasions. (Men/Women)

41 – Number of keeping dismissals for Alyssa Healy in T20Is at home; the most number of keeping dismissals in all T20Is in a country. Sarah Taylor also affected 41 dismissals in T20Is on England soil.

Brunt gets Healy yet again:

8 – Katherine Brunt has dismissed Alyssa Healy on eight occasions in the T20I format. Only two other bowlers dismissed a batter on as many as 8 occasions in Women’s T20Is – 9 times by Suzie Bates in the bowling of Ellyse Perry and 8 times by Sara McGlashan off Lisa Sthalekar.

Mooney’s batting record against England:

5 – Beth Mooney has five fifty-plus scores in T20Is against England Women across 12 innings. Mooney and Meg Lanning (5) are the only players with five 50+ scores in T20Is against England Women. Stafanie Taylor (7 vs SL-W) and Sophie Devine (6 vs SA-W) are the other players with five or more fifty-plus scores in Women’s T20Is.