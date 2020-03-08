Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2020, 1st T20I: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal were absolutely brilliant in the ODI series where they racked up hundreds for fun.

Match Details:

The first game of the two-match Twenty20 International series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

The match starts at 06:00 PM local time (12:00 AM GMT) (05:30 PM IST). This match will be live on Star Sports Select 2. Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

The caravan of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh moves to the two-match T20I series in Dhaka where the visitors will be looking to restore lost pride and get back to winning ways after having got shellacked in the One-day International rubber in Sylhet.

The Zimbabweans were hammered with disdain courtesy the exploits of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das in the One-day Internationals as the duo broke heaps of records including the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh as well as the highest individual scores.

With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, the hosts will be looking to continue with their winning run against Zimbabwe and at the same time get their T20I side back on track after having suffered defeats at the hands of Pakistan and India recently.

Weather Condition/Report

Bright spells of sunshine are set to be the order of the day in Dhaka on Monday if the weather reports are to be believed. According to the report, the temperature is set to fluctuate between 17-31 degrees Celsius while the humidity is set to hover around 56%. Chances of rain- 10℅

Pitch Condition/Report:

The track at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium has always dished out pristine batting paradise for batsmen over the years. And, much of the same is expected to be the case on Monday.

Average first innings score: 152 (In the 42 T20I games played at the venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 21, Lost – 21

Injury and Availability News

(Will be shared when there's an update)

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mohammad Naim/Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam/Al-Amin Hossain

Bench: Shafiul Islam/Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim/Soumya Sarkar

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukanwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba

Bench: Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Chamu Chibhabha, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu

Top Picks:

Bangladesh: Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal’s whirlwind assault was one of the cornerstones of Bangladesh’s epic 3-0 win in the ODI series. The duo will once again be the key in the T20I series. The middle-order will be spearheaded by experienced campaigners in Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. Aminul Islam and Mehidy Hasan will lead the spin-bowling department while Mustafizur and Saifuddin will spearhead the fast bowling unit.

Zimbabwe: The visitors will hope that their senior pros in Taylor, Ervine, Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza take some responsibility with the bat, something that was missing during the ODI series. Wesley Madhevere and Donald Tiripano impressed in the ODI rubber and Zimbabwe will hope they continue with the good form in the T20Is.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon Taylor

Vice-Captain – Mushfiqur Rahim, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Liton Das (C)

Batsmen- Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Craig Ervine (VC)

All-Rounders- Sean Williams, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers- Donald Tiripano, Charles Mumba, Aminul Islam

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Liton Das, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen- Brendon Taylor, Craig Ervine, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal (C)

All-Rounders- Sikandar Raza (VC), Afif Hossain

Bowlers- Mustafizur Rahman, Charles Mumba, Aminul Islam

Experts Advice

Probable Winners

Bangladesh is expected to come out as winners.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.