Best and worst oppositions of current fab five in cricket

Even as those players have dominated teams, a few sides have managed to hit their blind spots on a consistent basis.

Cricket over the years have evolved to quite a large extent. Though it remains to be a batsman’s game, the bowlers have also managed to stamp their authority. A number of batters have emerged over the years, but some of them have managed to stand out.

Those few names have shown consistency and have mostly thrived under extreme pressure instead of throwing the towel. Numbers speak for them and they have managed to rule the roost as far as the ICC rankings are concerned.

However, amidst their sheer dominance, a few teams have also managed to identify their blind spots. Most times when the prolific run-scorers step on the field, those teams try and cash in on their shortcomings. But the same players have been able to decimate opponents at times.

In the article, let’s take a look at look at the best and worst opponents of the fab five: –

5. Ross Taylor

Best Opposition

West Indies

Ross Taylor, the veteran New Zealand batsman, has taken a liking to the West Indies bowling attack over the years. In 12 Tests, the 36-year-old has 1.089 runs at an average of 68.06. In Tests, the average is 54.23 with 705 runs to show for his efforts. In T20Is, Taylor averages 42.33 against them.

Stats

Tests

Matches- 12, Runs- 1,089, Average- 68.06, Centuries- 4, Highest score- 217*

ODIs

Matches- 18, Runs- 705, Average- 54.23, Centuries- 1, Highest score- 110

T20Is

Matches- 9, Runs- 254, Average- 42.33, Centuries- 0, Highest score- 63

Worst Opposition

South Africa

Taylor has had his travails against South Africa. In eight Tests, the seasoned campaigner averages a mere 25.88 with not a single half-century. In ODIs, the average is 35.18, way low than his overall average of 48.44. Taylor has forgettable figures against the Proteas in T20Is, scoring 111 runs at 22.20.

Stats

Tests

Matches- 8, Runs- 233, Average- 25.88, Centuries- 0, Highest score- 48*

ODIs

Matches- 13, Runs- 387, Average- 35.18, Centuries- 1, Highest score- 102

T20Is

Matches- 5, Runs- 111, Average- 22.20, Centuries- 0, Highest score- 62

Advertisement