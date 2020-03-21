Carl Hooper interested in coaching West Indies; likely to talk to head coach Phil Simmons for a role

“I am interested in coaching in T20 cricket," he said.

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper was an artist masquerading as a batsman in his era. Hooper, who retired way back in 2003 post the West Indies’ group-stage exit from the World Cup recently came out of retirement to participate in the Road Safety World Series- a tournament featuring former legends from countries namely- India, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka.

The tournament was called-off mid-way due to the rising coronavirus threat and will be scheduled if and when the ongoing situation subsides. Hopper is currently based in Adelaide and after spending a considerable amount of time away from the game, the former captain is looking to get back in the hold, as far as a role in the coaching set-up is concerned.

Carl Hooper eying a T20 coaching role with the West Indies

“A full-time coach always needs to be on the road. It means, you have got to sacrifice on your family, that’s always an issue. But that wouldn’t stop me from getting occasionally involved in T20 tournaments. I have done that in the Caribbean Premier League and also in Australia.

“I would ideally want a job in Adelaide, where I can leave home, get involved in the game and return at the end of the day. But to be into coaching, you ideally gotta be with an international team.” Carl Hooper was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Hooper went on to say that he is interested in coaching the West Indies in T20 cricket, a role he believes is ideally suited to him, while also adding that he might ask for a role to the head coach Phil Simmons. “I am interested in coaching in T20 cricket, even if it is about getting involved with West Indies cricket. Simmons needs time to get settled, and allow the boys to get used to his brand of cricket and I would perhaps talk to him for a role,” Hooper added.

The 53-year-old played in an era where the concept of T20 cricket was unthinkable. The game has moved on rapidly and Hooper thinks that the time is not far before we see T-5s. “It can’t remain stagnant. The game is changing. Twenty [or] twenty-five years ago, we wouldn’t even talk about T20s. Now, we have T10s, and who knows, there could soon be T5s. As time progresses, you will see many changes in the game,” he concluded.