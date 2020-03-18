‘Cricket pe focus kar’ – Riyan Parag faces harsh criticism from an Indian fan on Instagram

Parag posted screenshot of the same.

The emergence of social media has created a platform where fans and cricketers can interact with each other. This has opened up a place where fans can easily know how their favourite stars led their lives. But, this social media attention has a lot of negative aspects to it as well. Often cricketers face harsh criticism if they fail to perform in some matches.

Several sportspersons have complained of receiving abuse from fans on social media platforms. Twitter has a bit more public approach as the hate tweets are visible by the general public. On the other hand, on Instagram or Facebook, cricketers and other sports personalities have often been criticised by personal messages.

Young Indian cricketer Riyan Parag recently faced some abuse from an Indian fan on social media. On Wednesday, the 18-year-old Parag uploaded a screenshot of a chat with a fan on Instagram. Apparently, the fan had replied to one of Riyan’s stories on Instagram.

In the reply, the fan abused him badly and gave unnecessary advice to the young batsman. The fan commented on the lifestyle of the batsman and how he should focus on cricket. Riyan Parag took a screenshot of this message and uploaded it to his Instagram story.

The unfortunate situation is that even teenage cricketers like Parag are facing such severe abuse from the general public. The Guwahati-born cricketer is a handy all-rounder and has had an impressive start to his career. He was part of the Indian team which won the U19 World Cup in 2018 in New Zealand. Though his batchmates Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw became an instant sensation, Parag took his time. But, in 2019 he had his breakthrough season.

The right-handed batsman was picked by Rajasthan Royals for 20 Lakhs INR for the IPL 2019. In a side which already has the stars players like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jos Bulter, Parag became the find of the season. He scored 160 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 127. His knock of 47 against Kolkata Knight Riders helped his side to a win in a tough chase at the Eden Gardens last season. He scored a 50 against Delhi Capitals after that, which made the youngest ever to get a fifty in IPL.