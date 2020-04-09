Current Fab 5 and their nemesis in international cricket

Even the best in the business can show signs of vulnerability.

As the game of cricket has progressed, a number of talented batters have come to the fore. The sport is considered a batsman’s game and hence the focus is mostly on the batters to wield magic. Even as some of them faded away after promising at the start of their careers, a handful of them went on to become fulcrums of their respective sides.

Every era has it’s set 0f exceptional players. From Don Bradman, the baton got passed to the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Hanif Mohammad, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting to Sachin Tendulkar and many others.

Even the current generation has a set of players, who rule the roost as far as rankings are concerned. Nevertheless, even those players have been vulnerable against certain bowlers, who managed to hit their weak spots pretty consistently.

In the article, let’s take a look at the current Fab 5 and their nemesis in cricket at the highest level: –

1. Babar Azam: Josh Hazlewood- 8 times

Babar Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent batsman without a doubt among the current bunch of cricketers. The 25-year-old started with some handsome knocks in the ODI and T20I formats. However, he had his travails at the start of his Test career, but he managed to find his feet even in the purest version of the sport.

In his glorious journey, Babar has strained against certain bowlers. Josh Hazlewood is one them. The Australian fast bowler is known for his immaculate accuracy and he has gotten rid of Babar as many as eight times.

Even in Pakistan’s tour at the end of 2019, Hazlewood picked him up a couple of times. Moreover, in Tests, Babar has a terrible average of 10 while facing the speedster. Even in ODI cricket, Josh has pinned him a couple of times in four games.

Tests

Matches- 5, Dismissals- 6, Average- 10

ODIs

Matches- 4, Dismissals- 2, Average- 92

