Ford Trophy 2019-20: Match 22, Wellington vs Canterbury– Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Devon Conway is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has muscled 383 runs in his seven games for his team.

Match Details:

The 22nd match of the Ford Trophy 2019-20 will be played between Wellington and Canterbury at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM GMT – Prev Day) (3:30 AM IST).

Preview:

Wellington registered a convincing win in the previous game against the same opponent by six wickets. Andrew Fletcher played a brilliant knock of 71 runs in the last game for his side. He would be eager to come up with another brilliant knock from his bat. Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell have also shown glimpses of their good form with the bat. They will play an important role if Wellington wants to outclass Canterbury in the upcoming clash.

Canterbury openers Henry Nicholls and Chad Bowes clicked some good knocks with their willow in the previous game against Wellington. But, their effort went in vain as their side lost the game by a big margin. They need to fill all the voids in their batting and bowling if they want to avenge the loss of their previous defeat against Wellington. Canterbury will certainly bank on their batting line-up that comprises of some exciting batsmen.

Weather Condition/Report:

There are no chances of rain on the matchday but the winds might blow at a very high rate. The wind is expected to blow at a rate of 30 to 61 km/hr whereas the temperature is will hover between 18 and 23 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The pitch at Basin Reserve is expected to go in the favour of batsmen as far as the trends of the tournament are concerned. This ground has hosted two games in Ford Trophy 2019-20 and the teams have easily managed to go past 260 runs in all the innings. But, the windy conditions cannot be neglected that will help the fast bowling spearheads in getting some swing in the match. The side winning the toss will look to field due to the stats on this ground. The side chasing has won all the games in the ongoing tournament at this venue.

Average first innings score: 267 (Games played at this venue in this season of Ford Trophy)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 0

Injury and Availability:

(Will update if there is any news)

Probable Playing XIs:

Wellington:

Andrew Fletcher, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), Jakob Bhula, Jimmy Neesham, Brett Johnson/Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell (WK), Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake.

Bench – Brett Johnson/Fraser Colson

Canterbury:

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle/Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Steve Murdoch, Andrew Ellis (C), Cameron Fletcher (WK), Henry Shipley, Andrew Hazeldine, Frase Sheat, Will Williams, Todd Astle

Bench – Theo van Woerkom, Tom Latham/Jack Boyle

Top Picks:

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Chad Bowes

Vice-Captain – Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Andrew Ellis

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Cameron Fletcher

Batters – Devon Conway (C), Michael Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes

All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Andrew Ellis (VC)

Bowlers – Logan Van Beek, Iain McPeake, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Cameron Fletcher, Tom Blundell

Batters – Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls (VC), Steve Murdoch, Chad Bowes (C)

All-Rounders – Jamie Gibson, Andrew Ellis

Bowlers –Logan Van Beek, Iain McPeake, Will Williams

Expert Advice:

Try to pick maximum fast bowlers due to the fast bowling friendly conditions. The users can go with a combination of one wicketkeeper, four batsmen, two all-rounders and four fast bowlers in the upcoming game.

64% of the users have picked Ollie Newton but he is not the part of the Wellington squad that will lock horns with Canterbury in the upcoming match. Don’t pick him while picking a fantasy team.

Probable Winners:

Wellington is expected to win their 3rd successive match.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.