Hyderabad Cricket Association to turn its stadium into isolation center for Coronavirus patients

HCA secretary R Vijayanand wrote a letter on the behalf of Board President Mohammad Azharuddin to the Chief Minister of the state of Telangana.

The coronavirus has affected cricket across the globe. But state cricket associations have come forward and tried to help their respective governments during these tough times. Recently, Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President, said that he would love to give up Eden Gardens West Bengal Government to set up facility centres for the Coronavirus treatment.

Now, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has also offered the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal to be converted into an isolation centre. HCA secretary R Vijayanand wrote a letter on the behalf of Board President Mohammad Azharuddin to the Chief Minister of the state of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Advertisement

In the letter, the secretary has offered services of the stadium given the situation that has arisen due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The secretary also appreciated the efforts made by Rao to keep the deadly virus in control. CM Rao has instructed the state and people to stay in isolation and has taken tough measures during this time.

HCA has 40 big rooms which could be turned into isolation wards

Vijayanand talked about the fact that the stadium has 40 big rooms which could be used as an isolation ward for the patients. According to him, this is the time when everybody should come and support each other as Coronavirus is a global threat.

“In tune with your commitment and passion in implementing the measures, I, on behalf of HCA president Mohd Azharuddin, and the members of the Apex Council, would like to offer the facility of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal to set up isolation centres.

This we feel is the moral obligation on our part in this hour of crisis as there are 40 big rooms which can take care of some of the virus-affected patients… With a lot of parking space, we feel it would be appropriate on our behalf to make this token gesture of appreciation of your efforts… We will be more than happy to be at your service in this grim battle against the virus which has become a global threat”, the letter said as quoted by Sportstar.

He also stated that the work done by the Telangana government has set examples across the globe on how to tackle the global pandemic. Secretary of HCA had only words of praise for the Chief Minister of the state.

“In the first instance we, all the office-bearers and members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, sincerely appreciate the way you are leading from the front in battling on the dreaded coronavirus. It is an undeniable fact that Telangana has been in the for forefront and setting example for others to follow the measures to curb the menace on a war-footing by the way as the Chief Minister have been taking the steps even before others could think off”, the letter said.