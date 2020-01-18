ICC shows a glimpse of the largest cricket ground in the world being built in India

The ground will be having 11 pitches being laid there, which are expected to be of three varieties. Some with red soil, some with black and some would be a mixture of both.

Cricket grounds over the world have been becoming bigger and better with every passing year. Some of the recently built grounds like the one in Lucknow, India, has world-class facilities along with a seating capacity of 50,000 spectators, right behind the ‘Home of Indian Cricket’, the iconic Eden Gardens. And, the fans and players of Indian cricket have another big boon coming their way.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne Australia currently holds the record for being the largest cricket ground in terms of seating capacity. The 167-year-old ground, that also hosts Rugby matches, has a total seating capacity of more than a lakh spectators, 1,00,024 to be precise.

Well, that record held by the MCG is all set to broken as the Indian city of Ahmedabad will soon become the home to the largest cricket ground in the world. The Motera Cricket Stadium that is being constructed there, will be having a seating capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. Awed by this, the apex governing body in the sport of cricket, the International Cricket Council shared a picture of the under-construction stadium on their Instagram handle.

In the picture, it could be seen that the work of the stands was almost done, with the outfield and the pitch still left to be worked upon. The picture also showed the presence of a roof lighting system, which has floodlights arranged along the circumference of the roof of the stands.

The stadium is being constructed on the same piece of land that housed the Old Motera Cricket stadium. That piece of cricketing history, the same ground where Sunil Gavaskar became the first batsman in the world to cross the 10,000 run mark, has been pulled down and a new chapter in Ahmedabad’s cricket history is being added there. A chapter that is still to be completed, but promises to be an absolute delight.

