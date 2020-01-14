ICC U19 World Cup 2020: 15th Warm-up match, Scotland Under-19s vs West Indies Under-19s: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Nyeem Young bagged a 4-wicket haul and followed it with a 55-ball 70 against UAE U19s.

Match Details:

The 15th warm-up match of the ICC Under-19s World Cup 2020 will be played between Scotland Under-19s and West Indies Under-19s at the Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria.

The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) (8:00 AM GMT)

Preview:

Scotland Under-19s made a strong start with a huge win over the Japan Under-19s on Monday. The Scottish team were bowled out for 325 in 47.2 overs before they ran through the Japan team. The Scotland bowlers needed 29.5 overs to dismiss the Japan side for only 69. They will face West Indies Under-19s in the second warm-up match. The West Indies side got away with a 3-wicket win against the Canada team. A 123-run 6th wicket partnership came to the rescue of the West Indies U19s in the 272-run chase.

Weather Condition/Report:

The Irene Villagers cricket club is likely to be under the sun on Wednesday and won’t be causing any delay to the game.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The Irene Villagers Cricket Club hosted two warm-up matches which recorded scores of 255 and 215 by batting first sides. We might see a slow wicket at this venue for Wednesday’s match. A bit of help for the pacers can be seen if there is any moisture like during the game between India and Afghanistan.

Average first innings score: 235 (Warm-up matches in 2020)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1, Lost – 1

Team News:

Squads for the U19 CWC:

Scotland Under-19s:

Angus Guy, Tom Mackintosh, Ben Davidson, Callum Grant, Charlie Pee, Daniel Cairns, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Rory Hanley, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Uzzair Shah.

West Indies Under-19s:

Kimani Melius (C), Kevlon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Nyeem Young, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julian, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales.

Top Picks:

Nyeem Young had a perfect all-round match as he bagged a 4-wicket haul with the ball and later followed it with a 55-ball 70 with 10 boundaries. Ashmead Nedd continued his good form with the ball picking up two wickets against Canada. Tom Mackintosh scored 103 before getting retired out against Japan. It was his 4th fifty-plus which including two centuries across six innings for Scotland Under-19s. Jasper Davidson scored a 68-ball 75 while opening the innings and also took a wicket in the 4 overs he bowled.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Nyeem Young, Jasper Davidson, Tom Mackintosh

Vice-Captain – Matthew Forde, Jamie Cairns, Kimani Melius

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Tom Mackintosh

Batters – Daniel Cairns, Antonio Morris, Mbeki Joseph

All-Rounders – Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Nyeem Young (C), Jasper Davidson

Bowlers – Jamie Cairns, Charlie Peet (VC), Jayden Seales

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Tom Mackintosh (C)

Batters – Daniel Cairns, Antonio Morris, Kimani Melius

All-Rounders – Matthew Forde (VC), Joshua James, Nyeem Young, Jasper Davidson

Bowlers – Jamie Cairns, Charlie Peet, Jayden Seales

Expert Advice:

It can be said that both West Indies U19s and Scotland U19s are on the same level given how they performed in the first match. Hence, we have picked at least five players from both the squads in our Suggested Playing XIs.

Probable Winners:

Scotland Under-19s might lose a thriller against the West Indies team.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.