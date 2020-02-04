ICC U19 World Cup 2020: 7th Place Playoff: South Africa Under-19s vs Afghanistan Under-19s: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The 7th place Playoff of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup will be played between South Africa U19s and Afghanistan U19s at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) (8:00 AM GMT). This match will be live on Star Sports 3. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Match Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

The caravan of the ICC U19 World Cup is at its business end and the 7th place Playoff will see hosts South Africa lock horns with Afghanistan on Wednesday. South Africa have had a hugely disappointing tournament thus far and the major reason for it has been the inconsistent returns of their batting unit. And, it was again on full show in their 5th place Playoff fixture against West Indies U19s where they were bowled out for a poultry 143 in 38.2 overs with only Levert Manje [43] and Khanya Cotani [27] putting up any score of substance.

Afghanistan U19, on the other hand, had a great start to their tournament when they beat hosts South Africa by seven wickets in their campaign opener but their batting has severely led them down in their past two fixtures against Pakistan and Australia where they were knocked over for 189 and 7-191 respectively, something they’ll hope isn’t the case when they face the Proteas on Wednesday.

Weather Condition/Report

It is expected to be a bright and sunny day in Benoni on Wednesday. According to the weather report, Benoni is expected to be bathed with bright sunshine throughout the day. While the temperature is set to be between 19 and 28 degrees Celsius, the humidity is set to hover around 48%. Chances of rain- 10℅.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The three games played in Benoni have yielded low-scoring games but has been more down to the inept batting performances by Afghanistan, Sri Lanka. And, as Dan Mousley showed on the last game, it is possible to get runs if you are prepared to dig in. The pitch is on the slower side and Afghanistan spinners might again come into play.

Average first innings score:– 235 [In the last 3 completed games at the venue]

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability News

(Will be shared when there’s an update)

Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Under-19s

Jonathan Bird, Levert Manie, Khanya Cotani [WK], Bryce Parsons (C), Luke Beaufort, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane,Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane

Bench – Andrew Louw, Tyrese Karelse, Gerald Coetzee, Mondli Khumalo

Afghanistan Under-19s

Ibrahim Zadran, Sediq Atal, Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Zohaib Ahmadzai

Bench – Abid Taniwal, Jamshid Mir Alikhil, Fazal Haq, Abid Mohammadi

Top Picks :

South Africa U19s- South Africa’s batting has been abysmal thus far and once again the onus will be on Bryce Parsons (259 runs at 51.8) and Luke Beaufort (210 runs at 42.0) to spearhead the unit. As far as bowling is concerned, Achille Cloete [6 wickets] and Tiaan van Vuuren [4 wickets] will be the ones to watch out for.

Afghanistan U19s- Skipper Farhan Zakhil [150 runs at 50] scored a gritty 91 against Australia in the last game. He, along with Ibrahim Zadran- 167 runs at 41.75- will lead the batting unit. Shafiqullah Ghafari [12 wickets] claimed 6-15, the last time Afghanistan played South Africa. He, along with Noor Ahmed- 7 wickets- who claimed 2-44 in that game, will once again lead the bowling unit.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Bryce Parsons, Farhan Zakhil, Shafiqullah Ghafari

Vice-Captain – Ibrahim Zadran, Luke Beaufort, Noor Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Luke Beaufort (VC)

Batsmen – Ibrahim Mir, Farhan Zakhil, Rahmanullah Zadran, Jonathan Bird (C)

All-Rounders- Ibrahim Zadran, Bryce Parsons, Tiaan van Vuuren

Bowler- Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmed, Merrick Brett

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Luke Beaufort, Khanya Kotani

Batsmen– Ibrahim Mir, Farhan Zakhil (C), Jonathan Bird

All-Rounders- Abdul Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Bryce Parsons (VC)

Bowler- Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane, Noor Ahmed

Expert Advice

That South Africa struggles against spinners- especially leg-spin- is well documented and it has been testified to the hilt in this tournament thus far. Shafiqullah Ghafari claimed six wickets in the last game against South Africa. Hence, opting for him or Noor Ahmed as captain/vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team could be a real good punt.

Probable Winners :

Afghanistan U19s are expected to come out as the winners.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.