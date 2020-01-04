India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 – 1st T20I: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details

The first of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

This game will commence at 07:00 PM IST (Local) (01:30 PM GMT). The match will be telecasted on DD Sports, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi and live-streamed on Hotstar, Jio Cricket HD.

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

Team India will set the ball rolling in 2020 with the series against the neighbours, Sri Lanka. It has been a while since the ‘Men in Blue’ faced their favourite opponents, a team that they played at least once in any format every year since 1983, in T20Is. The last time these two sides came face-to-face was in the Nidahas Trophy 2018. In that tri-series, Sri Lanka managed to defeat the hosts in the first game. However, Team India bounced back in the other match.

Sri Lanka hasn’t defeated India in a bilateral series for a long while now. Virat Kohli didn’t even make his debut when they last emerged victorious. The hosts are clear favourites in this series given the way they’ve been playing of late and considering the fact that they have 11 T20I wins against the Islanders. Yet, these factors shouldn’t put doubts of uncertainty in the minds of visitors. For, with a second-string side, they defeated Pakistan 3-0 last year. This new year, they’d like to start afresh and build-up for the T20 World Cup 2020.

Weather Report

A cloudy and cold day will greet both the teams in Guwahati on Sunday. The sad news in that rain is in the forecast almost throughout the match-day which could affect the proceedings of the match. A passing shower is expected in the evening and there is a possibility that we might miss out on a few overs in the game.

Pitch Condition/Report:

After over two years, a T20I will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The track here is an extremely sporting one and pacers tend to enjoy bowling here. Batsmen will have to be careful about their approach at least early on in their innings. Spinners come in to play if they figure out the right areas early. Chasing seems a better option here keeping the weather as well in mind.

Average first innings score: 118 (Only T20I played at the venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1, Lost – 0, Tied – 0

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

India

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.

Bench: Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube/Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Perera,Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (c), Lakshan Sandakan/Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara.

Bench: Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga/Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

Top Picks:

Virat Kohli is a no-brainer in your Dream11 Fantasy team. At least one of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul should be picked. You can look to have the variety amongst the all-rounders while you must have Jasprit Bumrah in both your sides.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain Options – Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jasprit Bumrah

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella

Batters – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (VC)

All-Rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana

Bowlers – Lasith Malinga, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Rishabh Pant (VC), Niroshan Dickwella

Batters – Kusal Mendis, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (C)

All-Rounders – Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Lasith Malinga, Lahiru Kumara, Yuzvendra Chahal

Expert Advice:

Lasith Malinga’s T20I average against India is 52.25 while his economy rate is 8.25. While he comes in as a great player to have in your Dream11 Fantasy side, the stats against India are also to be considered. At the same time, however, he is one of the best options you’ve got. You can rather have him in only one of your sides and go for some other player in the second team.

Kusal Perera is another player you can prefer to have in both your teams. You could possibly pick him instead of Rishabh Pant in the second team as well but that is a personal choice.

Probable Winners:

India is expected to win this game.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.