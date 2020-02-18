MCC tour of Pakistan, T20 Match: Multan Sultans vs MCC – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Roefel van der Merwe scored 58 runs and picked 4 wickets across three matches in the ongoing tour.

Match Details:

The T20 match in MCC tour of Pakistan will be played between Multan Sultans and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Aitchison College Ground in Lahore.

The match starts at 12:30 PM local time (1:00 PM IST) (8:30 AM GMT)

This game can be viewed on YouTube Channel of Pakistan Cricket Board.

Preview:

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) tour of Pakistan will come to an end on Wednesday when they face the Multan Sultans in a T20 game at the Aitchison College Ground. The MCC team began with a close with against the Lahore Qalandars but lost to Pakistan Shaheens by 5 wickets in a One-Day match. In the T20 game against Northern region on Monday, the MCC team fell 10 runs short of the 153-run target. The MCC team containing experienced players missed power-hitting during the run-chase.

Weather Condition/Report:

The MCC’s tour of Pakistan is expected to finish without any rain interruptions.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The One-Day match at the Aitchison College Ground was dominated by the assistance for the pacers while the T20 game on Monday turned out to be a thriller. With a PSL team part of this match, we can expect a flat track in order to serve the match as a warm-up for them.

Average 1st innings score: 152 (T20 matches in 2020)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 0, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans:

Rohail Nazir, Shan Masood (C), Ali Shafiq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan.

Bench – James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Wayne Madsen, Bilawal Bhatti.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC):

Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Michael Burgess (WK), Kumar Sangakkara (C), Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Safyaan Sharif.

Bench – Will Rhodes, Fred Klaassen.

Top Picks:

Ravi Bopara and Roelof van der Merwe are the two players who have been leading the MCC close to victories in the ongoing. Bopara played two matches and he contributed with both bat and ball as MCC won one game and lost other by only 9 runs. Another positive for the visitors has been Ross Whiteley who scored runs for the MCC team in tricky situations. The Multan skipper Shan Masood is trustable with the bat as he is quite consistent in limited-overs cricket of producing 30+ scores.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe

Vice-captain options – Ross Whiteley, Shan Masood, Shahid Afridi

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Michael Burgess

Batters – Ross Whiteley, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw (VC)

All-Rounders – Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers – Sohail Tanvir, Safyaan Sharif, Mohammad Irfan

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Rohail Nazir

Batters – Kumar Sangakkara, Ross Whiteley, Shan Masood (VC), Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Roelof van der Merwe (C), Ravi Bopara, , Shahid Afridi

Bowlers – Junaid Khan, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Mohammad Irfan

Expert Advice:

Ravi Bopara is part of squads of both MCC and Multan Sultans. He played both the T20 matches in MCC’s current tour. Hence, it is unsure for which team Bopara will be playing on Wednesday though his presence in the match is likely.

Probable Winners:

Multan Sultans are expected to win this match due to the presence of some of the big names.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.