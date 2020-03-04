Momentum One-Day Cup 2020: Match 21, Dolphins vs Lions – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Grant Roelofsen has scored 453 runs and affected 13 dismissals in this tournament thus far.

Match Details:

The 21st match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 will be played between Dolphins and Lions at the Kingsmead in Durban.

The match starts at 1:30 PM local time (11:30 AM GMT) (5:00 PM IST).

Preview:

The Kingsmead in Durban will be hosting the top of the table clash as the home team Dolphins are placed on the top having won six of the seven matches played so far. They will be up against the Lions for the first time in the season who are currently five points behind them. The Lions won five of the six matches they played thus far in this tournament. The Dolphins come into the game having won each of their last four matches while Lions are on a winning streak of three games. Prenelan Subrayen will be leading the Dolphins in this game due to the national commitments of Keshav Maharaj.

Weather Condition/Report:

The Kingsmead in Durban is unlikely to face interruptions on Thursday as the weather forecast suggests clear skies during the match.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The Durban’s Kingsmead doesn’t a regular high-scoring track like the other South African venues. The recent most game between Dolphins and Titans was on the 2nd MODC match with a 300+ total since the last edition. Anything over 260 at this venue can be regarded as a winning total due to the assistance the bowlers get during the 2nd innings especially under the lights.

Average first innings score: 239 (MODC matches since 2018/19)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 4

Injury and Availability:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Cody Chetty.

Bench – Lwandiswa Zuma, Keith Dudgeon.

Lions:

Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko.

Bench – Kagiso Rapulana, Joshua Richards.

Top Picks:

Grant Roelofsen is current the 2nd highest run-getter of MODC 2019-20 as he aggregated 453 runs across seven innings with help of a career-best 147* and three fifties. He also affected six stumpings and took seven matches in this tournament thus far. The Lions’ opener Ryan Rickelton is behind Roelofsen having scored 359 runs with help of a 157-run knock and a fifty. Aaron Phangiso, the skipper of Lions, has picked up 14 wickets across 6 matches with help of two 4-wicket hauls. In the absence of Maharaj, the load of bowling is likely to be on Robbie Frylinck who took 8 wickets thus far and scored 71 runs across the seven games.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Grant Roelofsen, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton

Vice-Captain – Prenelan Subrayen, Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Ryan Rickelton (VC), Grant Roelofsen (C)

Batters – Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee

All-Rounders – Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen

Bowlers – Aaron Phangiso, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen

Batters – Reeza Hendricks (C), Dominic Hendricks, Sarel Erwee (VC)

All-Rounders – Delano Potgieter, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylink

Bowlers – Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken, Okuhle Cele

Expert Advice:

The Dolphins did not announce their squad for this first match but did release note about Prenelan Subrayen taking the charge in absence of Keshav Maharaj. On the other hand, Lions have not given any update about their team. It means Reeza Hendricks could be in the XI yet again. Only possible surprise from the Lions’ last match squad could be Bjorn Fortuin resting after been announced in the South African squad for the ODI series in India.

Probable Winners:

The Dolphins is expected to continue their winning streak due to the home advantage.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.