Momentum One-Day Cup 2020: Match 7, Warriors vs Titans – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Titans’ Grant Thomson scored 68 runs in his first match of the season.

Match Details:

The 7th match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 will be played between Warriors and Titans at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (8:00 AM GMT) (1:30 PM IST).

Preview:

Defending champions Titans had a tough start to the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 as they lost both the games played so far – by 73 runs against Lions and by 5 wickets against Dolphins. Both those matches were the home games for the Titans. The Sunday’s game against the Warriors will be their first away game and the Titans will be hoping for a change of fortunes. The Warriors are fresh of a 50-run win against the Knights but lost the opening match by 31 runs on DLS method against Cape Cobras.

Weather Condition/Report:

The St George’s Park is likely to receive rain in the evening after at least 75 overs of play being completed.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The St George’s Park has the potential of providing a track with close to 700 runs and also a match aggregate as less as 450. Usually, in the day matches at this venue, the track remains the same through 100 overs. Hence, 300+ targets can be chased down and occasionally, totals around 225 can be tricky.

Average first innings score: 287 (MODC matches in 2018/19)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

Warriors:

Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie (C), Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Sisanda Magala/Eddie Moore, Andrew Birch, Stefan Tait, Dyllan Matthews.

Bench – Aya Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sisanda Magala/Eddie Moore.

Titans:

Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Grant Thomson, Hardus Viljoen, Tshepo Moreki, Imraan Manack, Kabelo Sekhukhune.

Bench – Gregory Mahlokwana, Corbin Bosch, Alfred Mothoa.

Top Picks:

Stefan Tait is going through a great form as he picked up three wickets and scored 19 runs on Warriors’ debut match. During the last week, Tait played for the SA Invitational XI in two warm-up matches against England team where he bagged six wickets including a 4-wicket haul. Rudi Second will be crucial with the bat for the Warriors as he scored a 65-ball 66 in the first match but dismissed for only 12 in the following match. Titans’ Grant Thomson scored 68 runs in his first match of the season against the Dolphins.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Matthew Breetzke

Vice-Captain – Rudi Second, Gihahn Cloete, Grant Thomson

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Rudi Second (VC), Heinrich Klaasen

Batters – Henry Davids (C), Dean Elgar, Matthew Breetzke, Yaseen Vallie

All-Rounders – Grant Thomson, Hardus Viljoen

Bowlers – Tshepo Moreki, Stefan Tait, Dyllan Matthews

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Rudi Second, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters – Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Marco Marais, Matthew Breetzke (C)

All-Rounders – Grant Thomson (VC), Hardus Viljoen

Bowlers – Tshepo Moreki, Andrew Birch, Stefan Tait

Expert Advice:

Both Titans and Warriors have not announced squads for the Sunday’s fixture. Hence, we expect them not to make any major changes to the previous match XIs. However, there is a possibility of Warriors making a change as Sisanda Magala got picked for the T20I series and could give a miss to this match.

Probable Winners:

Titans are expected to register their first win of the tournament.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.