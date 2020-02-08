Momentum One-Day Cup 2020: Match 8, Dolphins vs Cape Cobras – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The 8th match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 will be played between Dolphins and Cape Cobras at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg.

The match starts at 9:30 AM local time (7:30 AM GMT) (1:00 PM IST).

Preview:

The Dolphins are cruising through in the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 as they topped the points table with their 2nd consecutive win. They are fresh of a 5-wicket win on DLS method against the Titans. In their first match of the tournament, Dolphins registered a 94-run win over Knights with which they also bagged a bonus point. Dolphins will now host the Cape Cobras who won their first game against Warriors by 31 runs on DLS method but lost the last match against the Lions by 49 runs.

Weather Condition/Report:

Pietermaritzburg is expected to receive thunderstorms from the afternoon and the chances of a result are quite low.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The City Oval in Pietermaritzburg hosted two MODC matches in the last season. Against the Lions, the Dolphins team posted 342 and managed to win by a narrow margin of 19 runs. In another game, Cape Cobras chased down the target of 219 against the Dolphins in a 28-over match. The venue hosted a couple of Provisional One-Day Cup games which also were quite high-scoring.

Average first innings score: 342 (Unaffected MODC matches since 2018/19)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 0, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Marques Ackerman, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen/Okuhle Cele, Imran Tahir, Rob Frylink, Kerwin Mungroo.

Bench – Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen/Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon, Sibz Makhanya.

Cape Cobras:

Pieter Malan, Hanno Kotze (WK), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt (C), Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini.

Bench – Nandre Burger, Mihlali Mpongwana.

Top Picks:

Imran Tahir claimed five wickets in this season including a 4-wicket haul in the opening match. Tahir now has as many as 34 wickets across his last 17 matches in the MODC. At the same time, George Linde excelled with the ball in the previous two editions where he picked up 23 wickets alongside scoring 429 runs with help of three fifties. He scored four wickets and aggregated 89 runs in two matches in this tournament. Pieter Malan has close to 1000 runs in the MODC across the last two seasons with help of two hundreds and six fifties.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Jason Smith, George Linde, Sarel Erwee

Vice-Captain – Imran Tahir, Grant Roelofsen, Rob Frylink

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Grant Roelofsen (VC)

Batters – Pieer Malan, Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza

All-Rounders – Jason Smith, George Linde (C), Rob Frylink

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Rory Kleinveldt, Keshav Maharaj, Thando Ntini

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Grant Roelofsen

Batters – Pieer Malan (C), Sarel Erwee (VC), Aviwe Mgijima, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

All-Rounders – Jason Smith, George Linde, Rob Frylink

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Rory Kleinveldt, Thando Ntini

Expert Advice:

Cape Cobras haven’t changed their line-up from the first match but the Dolphins haven’t been same. They benched ace all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy in the first match while Prenelan Subrayen was left out in the previous game. Hence, it is unsure if both the players will get picked in the XI. Muthusamy is likely to get picked among the two players.

Probable Winners:

The Dolphins are expected to register their 3rd consecutive win of the tournament.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.