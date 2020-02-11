Momentum One-Day Cup 2020: Match 9, Cape Cobras vs Titans – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Kyle Verreynne scored 453 runs in 9 innings during 2018/19 season at an average of 64.71 with a hundred and four fifties.

Match Details:

The 9th match of the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 will be played between Cape Cobras and Titans at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The match starts at 1:30 PM local time (11:30 AM GMT) (5:00 PM IST).

Preview:

After back to back losses at home, the defending champions Titans opened their account in the Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 when they faced the Warriors on Sunday. They lost to Lions by 73 runs in the tournament opener and lost by 5 wickets against Dolphins. The game against Warriors was their first away match which they won by 5 wickets as they chased down 234 in only 38.4 overs. They will now tour Cape Town to face the Cobras who have won of the three matches. In the Sunday’s match, they clinched a thriller against Dolphins by 5 runs on DLS method.

Weather Condition/Report:

The Newlands in Cape Town is expected to have pleasant weather on Wednesday like during the ODI game between South Africa and England.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The Cape Town’s Newlands hosted two matches during the last season’s MODC and both the games had an impact of new-ball spells. The Knights were bowled out for 186 after losing first three wickets inside five overs. Cape Cobras ended up winning the game by 7 wickets. In another game, Titans won by 83 runs after posting 320. The Titans were reduced to 31/5 before recovering thanks to a World record 272-run partnership for the 6th wicket.

Average first innings score: 253 (MODC matches in 2018/19)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability:

Probable Playing XIs:

Cape Cobras:

Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne (WK), George Linde, Jason Smith, Dane Piedt (C), Rory Kleinveldt/Mihlali Mpongwana, Thando Ntini, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger.

Bench – Rory Kleinveldt/Mihlali Mpongwana, Aviwe Mgijima.

Titans:

Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Grant Thomson, Dean Elgar, Rivaldo Moonsamy (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Hardus Viljoen, Imraan Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Gregory Mahlokwana.

Bench – Corbin Bosch, Tshepo Moreki, Heinrich Klaasen.

Top Picks:

George Linde is continuing from where he left in the previous edition of the MODC as he aggregated 138 runs in three matches this season at an average of 69 and also bagged four wickets. Jason Smith also has been vital with all-round performances for the Cobras as he scored 146 runs with help of a fifty and picked up four wickets which included a 3-wicket haul.

Janneman Malan will be making his first appearance in this season having scored 538 runs across last two season in 13 innings with help of a hundred and three fifties. Kyle Verreynne will also be playing his first match of the season Wednesday after scoring 453 runs in 9 innings during 2018/19 season at an average of 64.71 with a hundred and four fifties.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, George Linde

Vice-Captain – Pieter Malan, Grant Thomson, Henry Davids

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Kyle Verreynne

Batters – Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi (VC), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza

All-Rounders – George Linde, Jason Smith, Dayyaan Galiem

Bowlers – Thando Ntini, Imraan Manack, Nandre Burger

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Kyle Verreynne

Batters – Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan (C), Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar

All-Rounders – George Linde, Jason Smith, Grant Thomson (VC)

Bowlers – Thando Ntini, Imraan Manack, Dane Piedt

Expert Advice:

Selecting fantasy team for this game is going to be quite tough with the return of Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne for the Cape Cobras. Picking them won’t be that easy with other batsmen in good form. Moreover, Dayyaan Galiem and Hardus Viljoen are listed as all-rounders who have been consistent with the ball in this tournament. They can be picked at the cost of one of the batters as George Linde, Jason Smith and Grant Thomson are already present all-rounders category.

Probable Winners:

Cape Cobras are expected to beat the Titans comfortably in this match.

