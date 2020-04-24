MS Dhoni goes underground when he’s not playing cricket: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is yet to listen from the former Indian skipper since 2019 WC.

Rohit Sharma was involved in a live Instagram session with Harbhajan Singh on Thursday. During the chat, the duo discussed the situation of MS Dhoni, the former Indian skipper, who was all set to mark his return to cricket through IPL. The Indian opener also hilariously said that the fans should go and ask MS Dhoni directly instead of giving air to the debates.

The 38-year-old former Indian skipper’s name is currently in the spotlight and the fans want to see their favourite player back on the field, who played his last game in 2019 World Cup in the-semi-finals against New Zealand. He was all set to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. However, his plan to make a strong comeback went in vain as the T20 tournament was postponed by BCCI due to COVID-19 pandemic for an indefinite period. Afterwards, he travelled back to his home in Ranchi. And since then he is enjoying his time with family while in quarantine.

Rohit Sharma’s hilarious take

During the live Instagram session, Rohit Sharma took a hilarious jibe at fans for showing their curiosity on MS Dhoni’s future. The 32-year-old said that the former Indian skipper vanishes from the public domain when he is not playing cricket.

As per him, if anyone wants to know anything about Dhoni then they should travel directly to his house. He also added that currently, no one can travel to his house due to the ongoing lockdown in the country. But, once it is finished then anyone can go and ask Dhoni on what he is going to do in the near future.

The Indian opener recited that the 38-year-old played his last game in July. Since then, he has not heard any news about him and he has no idea when he’s going to retire.

“When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi. You can’t go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him ‘What are you going to do? Will you play or not?’. We don’t know what’s happening with him. We haven’t heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven’t heard anything I have no idea,” Rohit Sharma said.