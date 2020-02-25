Namibia vs Ireland Wolves, 2020: 1st Unofficial ODI: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Tyrone Kane took 11 wickets across 6 List A matches for Ireland Wolves.

Match Details:

The 1st game of the 2-match unofficial ODI series between Namibia and Ireland Wolves will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (8:00 AM GMT) (1:30 PM IST).

Preview:

Namibia made a decent start in the 5-match unofficial T20I series against Ireland Wolves by winning the first match. However, after that win, Namibia failed to get the better of Ireland side and ended up losing the series by 1-4 margin. The Namibian team now gears up to face Ireland Wolves in the first of the 2-match unofficial series. Both the matches of this series will be played on consecutive days in Centurion and Pretoria respectively which were the venues that hosted the unofficial T20I series. Both the matches are classified as List A games and only 11 players on each side can be picked.

Weather Condition/Report:

A few clouds are forecasted over the SuperSport Park in the afternoon but no rain is forecasted during the match.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The SuperSport Park is usually a high-scoring track, especially during the first innings. Teams chasing struggle at sometimes due to the scorecard pressure caused when the target is close to 300. The first innings average score here read 268 and hence, we could see close to 550 runs being scored on Wednesday. The totals did take a dip whenever a pitch with assistance to the pacers was laid out.

Average first innings score: 268 (List A matches since 2019)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 5, Lost – 4

Team News:

Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland Wolves:

Stephen Doheny, James McCollum, Harry Tector (C), Gary Wilson, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, James Cameron-Dow, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, George Dockrell, Craig Young.

Bench – Josh Little, Neil Rock, Jack Tector.

Namibia:

Niko Davin, Zane Green (WK), Stephen Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Janie De Villiers, Ruben Trumpleman, Tangeni Lungameni.

Bench – Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JP Kotze, Ben Shikongo, Pikkie Ya France.

Top Picks:

Stephen Doheny was probably best batsman during the T20 series and his record in the shorter format speaks for himself. He scored 448 runs across 14 T20s at an average of 40.67 with help of 4 fifties. However, he scored only 60 runs across 6 List A matches with the best score of 32. The Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus has been in great form with the bat as he had decent returns during the T20 series where he scored 148 runs. In his List A career, Erasmus scored 1442 runs with help of 11 fifties at an average close to 30 for Namibia.

Craig Williams was brilliant all-round in the T20 series and can well be said that he was the most valuable player during that series. When it comes to List A cricket, Williams has a 153-match experience for Namibia where he scored 4736 runs at an average of 36.42. He struck 8 hundreds and 34 fifties in the 149 innings and also claimed 99 wickets from 98 innings. Tyrone Kane has an impressive record for Ireland Wolves as he picked 11 wickets from 6 matches in the List A cricket.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Gerhard Erasmus, Gareth Delany, Craig Williams

Vice-Captain – Harry Tector, Zane Green, Shane Getkate

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Zane Green

Batters – Harry Tector (VC), Stephen Baard, Stephen Doheny, Gerhard Erasmus

All-Rounders – Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Craig Williams (C)

Bowlers – Craig Young, Bernard Scholtz, Josh Little

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Zane Green

Batters – Karl Birkenstock, Harry Tector, Gerhard Erasmus (C)

All-Rounders – Gareth Delany (VC), Shane Getkate, Craig Williams, George Dockrell

Bowlers – Tyrone Kane, Craig Young, Bernard Scholtz

Expert Advice:

The team selections during the T20 series on both Namibia and Ireland Wolves were unpredictable. In many of the matches, both the teams excluded who can be called as a key/experienced player. Hence, we have to wait for the toss update of this match if there is any chance.

Probable Winners:

Ireland Wolves could pip Namibia in the first unofficial ODI as they are high on confidence after 4 consecutive wins.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.