National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship, 2019-20: Match 5, PCB Challengers vs PCB Blasters: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Many have made Muneeba Ali captain after her exceptional century in the previous game. But it is better to trust the all-rounders and the likes of Nida Dar, Javeria Khan for multipliers option.

Match Details:

The 5th game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 will be played between PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The match starts at 12:00 PM local time (12:30 PM IST) (7:00 AM GMT).

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

The PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters will face-off in the return fixture of the ongoing National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship on Monday. The Blasters came up trumps in the previous encounter between the two teams. They defended 154 successfully to win the match by 12 runs. The Challengers, who defeated the Dynamites in their next match, will be keen to avenge the previous defeat now.

The Blasters, on the other hand, have won two out of the three matches so far and would like to finish the tournament on a high. They lost to the PCB Dynamites on Sunday as the score was chased down for the first time in four matches. It is expected to be an interesting match between the two top-class sides.

Weather Condition/Report

There is no chance of rain during the match in Karachi on Monday. However, the pitch will be covered as the showers are expected overnight. The temperature is expected to hover around 18-20 Degrees Celsius according to AccuWeather.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The surface at the National Stadium in Karachi has so far witnessed scores around 145-155. The pitch slows down considerably in the second half of the game and the trend should continue even for this match. The team winning the toss has to bat first and then defend the total.

Average first innings score: 157 (Last four matches played at the venue)

Record of the chasing teams: Won – 1; Lost – 3

Team News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs

PCB Challengers

Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Hafsa Khalid, Aimen Anwar, Saba Nazir, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (WK), Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Bench – Hafsa Amjad, Khadija Chishti, Waheeda Akhtar.

PCB Blasters

Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Rauf, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Natalia Pervaiz, Huraina Sajjad, Anam Amin, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Tooba Hassan.

Bench: Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shams, Neha Sharmin Nadeem.

Top Picks:

Muneeba Ali scored a scintillating century (108 off 69 balls) and she has to be picked in your Dream11 Fantasy team. Bismah Maroof should be your top pick for this match while Nida Dar is batting at four and picks a wicket or two with the ball which makes her a perfect C or VC material. Sadia Iqbal is also coming off a three-wicket haul.

Javeria Khan and Jaweria Rauf scored 43 and 38 runs respectively in the previous game. The former is rather consistent having scored more than 40 in the first match of the tournament as well. Aliya Riaz and Anam Amin are also decent bowlers.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

Vice-Captain – Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Jaweria Rauf

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Sidra Nawaz

Batters – Javeria Khan (VC), Jaweria Rauf, Muneeba Ali

All-Rounders – Bismah Maroof, Hafsa Khalid, Nida Dar

Bowlers – Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Sidra Nawaz

Batters – Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (C)

All-Rounders – Ayesha Naseem, Tooba Hassan, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (VC)

Bowlers – Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

Expert Advice:

Probable Winners:

The Challengers are expected to win the match.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.