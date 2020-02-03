New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 2020: 1st T20I – NZ Women’s winning streaks, Sophie Devine @ 2000 T20I runs and more stats

All the statistical highlights from New Zealand Women’s comfortable win over South Africa Women.

South Africa Women suffered their first defeat on their tour of New Zealand as the home team registered a 9-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the 5-match T20I series. The visiting side were restricted to 116/7 as none of their top four ended up scoring big despite all the four batters crossing 15 runs.

Skipper Sophie Devine shared a 75-run opening stand with Rachel Priest (37 off 28) in only 7.5 overs. Devine then finished unbeaten on 54 from only 32 balls with Sophie Devine (18*) as the New Zealand Women completed the chase in only 12.2 overs.

All the statistical highlights from New Zealand Women’s comfortable win over South Africa Women:

New Zealand’s dominance over South Africa:

7-1 – New Zealand Women won seven out of eight T20Is they played against South Africa Women. The only time the South African Women got better of the White Ferns in this format was during the 2014 Women’s WT20.

46 – New Zealand chased down the target 46 balls to spare; the 2nd biggest defeat for South Africa Women in the T20I format in terms of balls to spare. Their biggest loss came during the 2012 WT20 when West Indies chased down the target of 71 by 10 wickets with 62 balls to spare.

New Zealand Women’s winning streaks:

9 – New Zealand Women now have won all their previous nine T20I matches at home since the one-off T20I win against Pakistan in 2016. Prior to this streak, the New Zealand Women never won more than five consecutive T20Is in any country.

6 – New Zealand Women also registered their 6th consecutive win in the T20I format; a streak that began during the 2018 Women’s WT20. They lost seven successive T20Is before this 6-match winning streak.

Sophie Devine @ 2000:

2009 – Runs aggregated by Sophie Devine in the T20I format; only the 10th player with 2000+ runs in the Women’s T20I cricket. She is also the 2nd New Zealand Women with 2000 T20I runs after Suzie Bates (3118).

3 – Sophie Devine also bagged 80 wickets in her T20I career which makes her only the 3rd player with 2000+ runs and 50+ wickets in the T20I format.

Deandra Dottin (2368 runs and 59 wickets) and Stafanie Taylor (2900 runs and 84 wickets) are the other two players with this double. Suzie Bates is one wicket away from joining the list as she claimed 49 wickets to go along with the 3118 runs.

Quickest fifty at home for New Zealand:

27 – Sophie Devine’s 27-ball fifty is the fastest known fifty for New Zealand Women in a home T20I. Amy Satterthwaite’s 28-ball half-century in the 2018 T20I against West Indies also at the Bay Oval was the previous quickest T20I fifty at home for the White Ferns.

Sixes record for New Zealand:

207 – The first of the eight sixes hit by New Zealand Women was the 200th maximum hit by them in the T20I format. They are only the 2nd team after West Indies (246+) to hit 200 and more sixes in Women’s T20is.