New Zealand’s Daniel Flynn calls time on his career

He played 100 first-class matches for Northern Districts. captaining in 47 of them.

Daniel Flynn, the former New Zealand batsman, has hung his boots from all forms of cricket at the age of 34. The left-hander’s international career could hardly flourish as he ended up playing 24 Tests, 20 ODIs and five T20Is from 2008 to 2013. Barring six Test half-centuries, including a score of 95 against West Indies, Flynn had a tough time for the Black Caps at the highest level.

But in his domestic career for the Northern Districts, Flynn wasn’t a mere pushover. In 135 first-class, 113 List A and 109 T20s, he scored 7,815, 2,753 and 1,837 runs respectively. His final game was in the previous Super Smash T20 tournament against Canterbury. Reflecting on his career, Flynn oozed pride and said that he will have memories to cherish for the future.

Daniel Flynn expresses gratitude

“Representing your country is the ultimate for any cricketer; it’s what you dream of as a kid, so to have achieved it is something I look back on with immense satisfaction,” Flynn was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

He plied his trade in 100 first-class games for the Northern Districts and captained them in 47 of them. His 20 centuries for them is the most by any batsman for the side. Even as he bid goodbye, he thanked his mates for guiding him throughout.

“The people I’ve played alongside throughout my career stand out for me; they’re not just good cricketers, but good people, who I’ve learned plenty from both on and off the field,” he stated

“Winning trophies for ND alongside these guys was always special, and those are memories that I will never forget,” he added.

Flynn made his Kiwis’ debut back in a T20I against England in Christchurch in 2008. In the same year, the southpaw got a chance in the other two formats as well. His last appearance for New Zealand was a Test versus South Africa in Port Elizabeth. In that game, he managed to bag a pair.

Flynn wasn’t in the best of form in New Zealand’s domestic T20 tournament as well. In 10 matches, he could only churn out 87 runs at a disastrous average of 14.50. His top score of 29 came against Auckland in Canterbury.