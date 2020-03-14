Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020: Match 16, South Africa vs India – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Iqbal Khan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 105 runs. So far, he has scored two one fifty and he will be an obvious pick for any Dream11 Fantasy team.

Match Details:

The 16th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup between India and South Africa will be played at the Langa in Cape Town.

The match starts at 10:15 AM local time (8:15 AM GMT) (1:45 PM IST). The matches will be live-streamed on PitchVision. Also, the fans can watch delayed telecast on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Preview:

India has been struggling to find their track in the tournament as they have suffered back to back defeats in the tournament. They will soon have to come out with some brilliance on the field otherwise they will get knocked out from the tournament. In batting, they have Iqbal Khan, Sundar PG, who scored brilliant fifties in the previous game against Pakistan.

But, they didn’t get much support from their teammates as they failed to click good knocks with the bat. Meanwhile, their bowlers have also failed miserably to perform with the ball. So, they should also come with some good show against South Africa.

South Africa looks unstoppable and they have registered back to back wins in the tournament. They look pretty much on the mark with all their players performing in their top-notch form with the bat and ball. If they continue with the same then their chances of winning the game against out of form team of India will be quite high.

Weather Condition/Report:

The weather forecast says that there are no chances of rain on the matchday. The wind will be blowing at a rate of 41 to 61 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 16 and 21 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The track at Langa has not hosted a 45-over game until now. But, the fans can expect a sporting wicket for the match between South Africa and India. The score around 200-220 could be par but the chasing side will have an edge against their opponent.

Average first innings score: 184 (Games played at the venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 1

Injury and Availability:

(Will update if there is any news)

Probable Playing XIs:

India Over-50s:

Sanjay Beri, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, Aadil Chagla, Preetinder Singh, Ashwani Arora, Pradeep Patel, Mayank Khandwal, Dilip Chavan, Parak Ananta, Srikanth Satya

Bench –Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Fabion Heaton, Shailender Singh, Verinder Bhoombla

South Africa Over-50s

Warne Rippon, Kenny Jackson, Mlungisi Ngece, David Duncan, Dave Callaghan (wk/c), Alan Dawson, Pieter Strydom, Dave Holgate, Anwell Newman, Neil Fusedale, Henry Williams, Bruce Wilson

Bench – Rodney Williams, Bradley Player, Nazeem White

Top Picks:

Iqbal Khan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 105 runs. So far, he has scored one fifty and he will be an obvious pick for any Dream11 Fantasy team. Alan Dawson will be the other player, who should not be ignored while picking a fantasy team. Bruce Wilson will be a vital pick from the bowlers’ category, who has so far grabbed four wickets in his two outings.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Sanjay Beri, Iqbal Khan

Vice-Captain – PG Sundar, Tushar Zaveri

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Dave Callaghan

Batters – Sanjay Beri (VC), Mlungisi Ngece, Aadil Chagla, David Duncan

All-Rounders – PG Sundar, Tushar Zaveri, Iqbal Khan (C)

Bowlers – Mayank Khandwala, Ashwani Arora, Pieter Strydom

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Parak Ananta

Batters – Sanjay Beri (C), David Duncan, Warne Rippon

All-Rounders – PG Sundar (VC), Tushar Zaveri, Anwell Newman, Alan Dawson

Bowlers – Mayank Khandwala, Ashwani Arora, Neil Fusedale

Expert Advice

A total of 12 players can bat in one inning. So, the user should accordingly pick their Dream11 Fantasy team for the match between South Africa and India.

Probable Winners

India is expected to come out as winners.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.