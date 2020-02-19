PSL 2020: Match 1, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Jason Roy will be a hot favourite pick for any Dream11 Fantasy team. He played at his helm best in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa in which he scored 117 runs in three games with two fifties.

Match Details:

The 1st match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The match starts at 7:00 PM local time (2:00 PM GMT) (7:30 PM IST). This match will be live on D Sport in India.

Advertisement

Preview:

Quetta Gladiators won the previous season of Pakistan Super League. They will walk out as the defending champions with a hope to defend the title. They will aim to win the curtain-raiser on the back of their strong batting line up that comprises of Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, and Umar Akmal, who will look to set the stage on fire with their amazing batting skills. Meanwhile, they also have some amazing bowlers in their ranks like Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed, and Sohail Khan, who are expected to get off the mark with astonishing performances in the opener.

In this season Islamabad United will look to get their hands on that prestigious PSL trophy in its fifth season. In the previous season, they lost a crucial game against Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs due to which they were knocked out of the tournament. However, this time around, United will look to come out all guns blazing in order to grab their 3rd PSL title.

Weather Condition/Report:

There are no chances of rain on the matchday and the conditions are perfect for the PSL season opener to take place. The wind will be blowing at a rate of 15 to 20 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 16 and 31 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The track at National Stadium is expected to go totally in favour of the batsmen. The fans will get to watch a run-fest between the two heavyweights. This ground has hosted a total of four games in which, the side batting first has managed to go past score of 200+ runs in the first innings whereas the team chasing the target ended up losing on the majority of occasions. The same is expected in the upcoming clash at this venue.

Average first innings score: 191 (T20 games played at this venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1, Lost – 3

Injury and Availability:

(Will update if there is any news)

Probable Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators:

Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan

Bench – Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Khurram Manzoor, Keemo Paul, Aatish Ali, Azam Khan, Zahid Mehmood

Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (C), Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa.

Bench – Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Akif Javed, Saif Badar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Top Picks:

Jason Roy will be a hot favourite pick for any Dream11 Fantasy team. He played at his best in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa in which he scored 117 runs in three games with two fifties. Colin Munro and Shane Watson cannot be ignored while picking a fantasy team. In the bowlers’ category, Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan will be the players to watch out for.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Colin Ingram, Ben Cutting, Shane Watson

Vice-Captain – Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Luke Ronchi

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Luke Ronchi

Batters – Colin Munro (VC), Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Shane Watson, Jason Roy (C)

All-Rounders – Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters – Asif Ali, Colin Ingram (C), Jason Roy, Umar Akmal

All-Rounders – Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Cutting (VC)

Bowlers – Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah

Expert Advice:

It is going to be a high scoring game as far as the trends of the pitch are concerned. So try to go with more batsmen, who are in good form without experimenting.

It is an advice for the users to not pick Dale Steyn in their fantasy team as he is scheduled to play T20I series between South Africa and Australia starting on February 21.

Tips: The user can go with the combination of one wicketkeeper, five batsmen, two all-rounders, three bowlers.

Probable Winners:

Quetta Gladiators are expected to open their account with a win in PSL-5.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.