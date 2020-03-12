PSL 2020: Match 27, Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultams – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips-Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details

The 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The match will start at 7:00 PM Local time (2:00 PM GMT) (7:30 PM IST). This match will be live on DSport in India.

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

It will be a fitting clash of the table toppers when Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans take on each other in the second leg. Multan is having a dream run so far in this competition. They have only lost one match so far in the tournament. With 12 points, which includes two abandoned matches along with five wins, they are sitting on top. Under the inspired leadership of Shan Masood, the team has put themselves in a position where their chances of qualifying to the final have become significantly more.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, hasn’t done quite bad either. Sitting at the second position, Zalmi will desperately want to win their last league match and try to finish at the second position. With four wins and a draw, Zalmi has been the team with the most news coming from the camp. Daren Sammy handing over the captaincy to Wahab Riaz mid-season has actually worked well for them. Peshawar is on the verge of qualification and would that they reach another final.

Multan Sultans will be going into this match with a psychological advantage knowing that they had defeated Peshawar in the first leg. The match was comprehensively won by Multan, who also played hosts in that match.

Weather Report

The weather in Karachi is expected to be cloudy. The temperatures will likely stay between 16 and 20 degrees during the evening. Rain won’t be an issue in this match as the weather forecast suggests zero percent chances of precipitation.

Pitch report

Generally a batting-friendly track Karachi pitch has held up well so far in this competition. The bounce on the wicket allows batsmen to easily hit through the line of the ball which helps to get better scores. The teams chasing scores have won more matches in this competition here so expect the captain, who wins the toss to opt to field.

Average first innings score – 168 (In the four matches of PSL 2020 played in Karachi)

Record of the chasing teams: Won 3; Lost 1; Tie/No Result – 0

Injury and Availability News

(Will be shared when there’s an update)

Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (c), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali

Bench– Umar Amin, Liam Dawson, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan



Multan Sultans

James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Moeen Ali, Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir

Bench – Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq

Top picks

R Rossouw and James Vince are two players who not just stuck form but also fired with their bat in this tournament. Both the players have strike rates above 150 and have made a valuable contribution to the success of Multan. Imran Tahir with 10 wickets in this season has proved once again that age is just a number. Moeen Ali has also been consistent.

For Peshawar, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali all have scored more than 200 runs in this season and are probably the best choices from Zalmi. Captain Riaz has too been impressive with 10 wickets in this season.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain options: Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Moeen Ali

Vice-captain options – Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Haider Ali

Suggested Playing XI no. 1 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – R Rossouw, James Vince, Haider Ali

All-rounders- Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali (VC), Shoaib Malik (C)

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas

Suggested Playing XI No. 2 fantasy cricket:

Keeper – Kamran Akmal (C)

Batsmen- R Rossouw, James Vince, Shan Masood

All-rounder- Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite (VC), Shoaib Malik

Bowlers – Hasan Ali, Wahan Riaz, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir

Experts Advice

Both the teams have quality pace attack and a good set of all-rounders. Moeen Ali and Shoaib Malik have been extremely successful in this season and will play a critical role. Imran Tahir and Wahab Riaz have been terrific with the ball. These four players should be there in your team just because of the form they are in.

Probable Winners

Multan Sultans look like a very strong team and going by form, they are the favourites in this contest.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.