PSL 2020: Match 29, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips-Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Ben Dunk is in red hot form with the bat. He has so far scored 266 runs in seven games with the help of two half-centuries.

Match Details

The 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The match will start at 2:00 PM local time (9:00 AM GMT) (2:30 PM IST). This match will be live on DSport in India.

Advertisement

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

The tournament has taken a massive shift from playoffs to semi-final format due to COVID-19. Qalandars are currently on the fourth position and they will have to win their upcoming clash in order to qualify into the semi-finals. Their winning streak of three games came to its end in the previous game against Karachi Kings. However, now they will have to get back on the winning track. They have a strong batting line up that comprises of Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar, who have shown some glimpses of their good form in the last couple of games.

Multan Sultans are leading the table with 14 points and have already qualified for the semi-final stage. So, they have nothing to lose but everything to gain. Moreover, they managed a convincing win against Peshawar Zalmi in the absence of their star players like Rilee Rossouw and James Vince, who have returned back to their country due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they would be eager to end their group stage on a high note.

Weather Condition/Report

The weather forecast says that the it will be a cloudy day with no chances of rain on the matchday. The wind will be blowing at a rate of 9 to 13 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 11 and 24 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Condition/Report

The track at Gaddafi Stadium has so far gone in the favour of batsmen. The bowlers will get some assistance in the first half of the game. But, later on, the batsmen can take the charge against bowlers without much hassle. In the last five games, the chasing side ended up winning on majority of the occasions.

Average first innings score – 176 (In the last five matches of PSL 2020 played in Lahore)

Record of the chasing teams: Won 3; Lost- 2

Injury and Availability News

(Will be shared when there’s an update)

Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Sohail Akhtar (c), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan

Bench– Dane Vilas, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Raja Farzan

Multan Sultans

Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Rohail Nazir, Moeen Ali, Shan Masood (C), Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Ali Shafiq, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan

Bench – Wayne Madsen, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan

Top Picks

Ben Dunk is in red hot form with the bat. He has so far scored 266 runs in seven games with the help of two half-centuries. He should be picked in any fantasy team. Chris Lynn and Shan Masood will be the other obvious pick for any fantasy team. Sohail Tanvir and Dilbar Hussain will be vital for any Dream11 Fantasy team from the bowlers’ category.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-captain Options – Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Ben Dunk, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen – Sohail Akhtar (C), Chris Lynn, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Sohail Tanvir

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Ben Dunk, Zeeshan Ashraf (C)

Batsmen – Sohail Akhtar, Shan Masood (VC), Khushdil Shah

All-Rounders – Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Mohammad Irfan

Experts Advice

Many overseas players have already left their respective teams due to COVID-19 threats and there is still an update to come over some players like Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk if they are leaving ahead of the match or not. So, it will be wise for the user to wait for the confirmed XI that will give a clear picture of the presence of overseas players.

Note: 51% of the users have picked James Vince in their fantasy team but he has already left for his country. So, try not to make a mistake of picking him in the fantasy team.

Probable Winners

Multan Sultans look like a very strong team and going by form, they are the favourites in this contest.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.