PSL 2020: Match 3, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The match starts at 8:00 PM local time (3:00 PM GMT) (8:30 PM IST). This match will be live on DSport in India.

Preview:

Lahore Qalandars looks equipped with a decent squad for the upcoming season of PSL. In batting, they have Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, who can score some quick runs for their side. They are in good form as far as their previous games are concerned.

And, they will look to open their campaign with some brilliant performances in the upcoming match. On the other hand, they have bowling sensation Haris Rauf, who hit the headlines with his brilliant performance in BBL 2019-20, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Shinwari. This trio will look to produce some impressive performances against Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans ended on the fifth position in the previous season. It didn’t go well for Sultans but this time they look fully equipped with some exciting players in their side. It is expected that the new recruitments will help them in clinching their first PSL title. They have some high profile players like Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir and Junaid Khan will look to bolster the chances of their side in winning their curtain-raiser.

Weather Condition/Report:

As per the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain on the matchday with the wind blowing at a rate of around 11 km/hr. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to deviate between 12 and 22 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The track at Gaddafi Stadium is expected to offer a good battle between bat and ball. The batsmen will have to be on alert while facing spin heads on this ground, who might get some good turn from the wicket. A score of 165+ is difficult to chase at this venue. It will be interesting to watch on how the powerpacked line up of both the sides will perform on the difficult track at Gaddafi Stadium.

Average first innings score: 168 (T20I games played at this venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 5, Lost – 6

Injury and Availability:

(Will update if there is any news)

Probable Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars:

Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk)/Dane Vilas, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilbar Hussain.

Bench – Ben Dunk/Dane Vilas, Salman Butt, Jaahid Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Raja Farhan, Faizan Khan

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), James Vince/Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Ravi Bopara, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan/Mohammad Ilyas

Bench – Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan/Mohammad Ilyas, James Vince/Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

Top Picks:

Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman will be a hot favourite pick for any Dream11 Fantasy team. Mohammad Hafeez and Rilee Rossouw should not be ignored while picking the fantasy team as far as their form is concerned. Haris Rauf is a vital player in the bowlers’ category for any fantasy team.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain –Chris Lynn, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi

Vice-Captain – Mohammad Hafeez, Rilee Rossouw, Fakhar Zaman

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper Ben Dunk

Batters – Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara (VC)

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Tahir

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper Ben Dunk

Batters – Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw (C), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Shahid Afridi

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imran Tahir. Sohail Tanvir

Expert Advice:

It is going to be a low scoring game as far as the trends of the pitch are concerned. So try to go with more spin options, who are expected to grab more wickets in the match.

Probable Winners:

Lahore Qalandars are expected to open their account with a win in PSL-5.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.