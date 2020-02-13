Qatar vs Uganda, 2020: 2nd T20I – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Muhammad Tanveer scored his 5th fifty in 16 T20I for Qatar on Wednesday.

Match Details:

The 2nd game of the 3-match T20I series will be played between Qatar and Uganda at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The match starts at 6:00 PM local time (3:00 PM GMT) (8:30 PM IST).

Preview:

Qatar took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match home T20I series against Uganda after a thumping 40-run win on Wednesday. Imal Liyanage (47) and Kamran Khan (50) added 100 runs for the first wicket while Muhammad Tanveer (57*) and Zaheer Ibrahim (38*) shared 95 runs for the 3rd wicket in only 47 balls as Qatar posted 201/2 in their 20 overs. The visiting team were 57/4 at half-way stage but debutant Frank Akankwasa (66 off 32) and Deusdedit Muhumuzab (42) put on 91 from only 8 overs to take the team’s total to 161/6.

Weather Condition/Report:

The temperatures at the West End Park Stadium are likely to be low but that won’t make an impact on the match.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The West End Park International Stadium produced a high-scoring match as expected. Qatar posted 201 showing how good the pitch was. At the same time, Uganda’s 161/6 in the chase showed the tracks here are unlikely to get changed during the course of the match. Unless the same pitch is used on Thursday as well, we are expected to witness another high-scoring game.

Average 1st innings score: 156 (Men’s T20Is)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4, Lost – 2, Tie – 1

Injury and Availability:

Probable Playing XIs:

Qatar:

Kamran Khan, Imal Malindu, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Awais Malik, Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Muhammad Nadeem, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry (C), Gayan Buddika.

Bench – Faisal Javed Khan, Noman Sarwar, Saqlain Arshad.

Uganda:

Roger Mukasa, Zephania Arinaitwe, Arnold Otwani (C), Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Duesdedit Muhumuza, Trevor Bukenya, Fred Achelam (WK), Frank Nsubuga, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo.

Bench – Saud Islam, Brian Mark Masaba, Richard Agamire.

Top Picks:

Muhammad Tanveer showed his class yet again as he registered his 5th fifty from only 16 T20I matches. He scored 485 runs at a brilliant average of 44.09. Kamran Khan is behind Tanveer in the list of players with more T20I fifties for Qatar as he scored his 3rd half-century on Wednesday from 15 matches. Frank Akankwasa, in his first match for Uganda, scored a 32-ball 66 with five fours and six maximums before getting stumped in the final over. His heroics helped Uganda to narrow down the losing margin. Duesdedit Muhumuza will be a valuable player in the fantasy team as he bats in the top 5 and also bowls his full quota of four overs.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Muhammad Tanveer, Duesdedit Muhumuza, Kamran Khan

Vice-captain options – Frank Akankwasa, Roger Mukasa, Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Mohammed Rizlan, Fred Achelam

Batters – Muhammad Tanveer (C), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Duesdedit Muhumuza

All-Rounders – Frank Akankwasa (VC), Kenneth Waiswa, Kamran Khan

Bowlers – Muhammad Nadeem, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry, Frank Nsubuga

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Mohammed Rizlan, Arnold Otwani

Batters – Muhammad Tanveer, Roger Mukasa, Duesdedit Muhumuza (VC), Imal Malindu

All-Rounders – Frank Akankwasa, Kamran Khan (C)

Bowlers – Gayan Buddika, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry, Henry Ssenyondo

Expert Advice:

Both Qatar and Uganda teams have come up with interesting selection during their first match. Uganda didn’t field their skipper Brian Mark Masaba and Arnold Otwani took up the responsibilities. The home team left out Noman Sarwar who can be considered as the team’s ace all-rounder. Khurram Shahzad, who probably was picked ahead of Sarwar, neither batted nor bowled making the selection strange.

With lack of update regarding this moves, we have not picked either of them in our probable XIs or suggested fantasy teams. In case of them playing in the game, they can be picked ahead of the players who didn’t perform in the respective categories.

Probable Winners:

The Qatar team is expected to register their 2nd straight win and seal the series.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.