Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Final: Saurashtra vs Bengal – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The Final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 will be played between Saurashtra and Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The match starts at 9:30 AM local time & IST (04:00 AM GMT). Live streaming of this match will be available on Hotstar. This match will be live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

Saurashtra and Bengal faced each other back in 2012-13 Ranji Trophy Final and it was won by Saurashtra by a margin of 270 runs. Now, both the teams will once again lock horns in the final of the same tournament. It might turn out to be an enthralling encounter between the two heavyweights. Saurashtra looks pretty settled as they have Sheldon Jackson, Avi Barot, Arpit Vasavada, who are in red hot form with the bat. Even Jackson and Vasavada scored brilliant tons in the semi-final match against Gujarat.

Moreover, the inclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara will surely give a major boost to their batting line-up. On the other hand, in bowling Jaydev Unadkat is in brilliant form as he grabbed a 10-wicket haul in the previous game that turned out to be the main reason behind their victory. However, one thing that cannot be neglected is the fact that Saurashtra has lost three Ranji Trophy finals in the last seven seasons. It would be interesting to watch if they can cross the finishing line in this season or not.

Bengal boasts a strong batting line up that comprises of Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has done an impressive job with the bat in this season of Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, the presence of Wriddhiman Saha in the final will give a much-needed strength to their batting line-up. On the other hand, in bowling, they have Ishan Porel, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, who have done an impressive job with the ball so far in the tournament.

Weather Condition/Report:

The weather forecast says that there are no chances of rain on all the four days of the match but it might be cloudy on the first two days. The wind will be blowing at a rate of 8 to 13 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 18 and 32 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be a sporting wicket. This ground has hosted a total of five games in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 and the side batting first managed to score more than 300 runs in the first innings on four occasions.

But one thing is quite obvious at this venue is the spinners start getting assistance from the wicket by the end of the second day due to which the batsmen find it difficult to score runs. So, most probably the side winning the toss will look to bat first to be on the safer side.

Average first innings score: 378 [Ranji Trophy 2019-20 games played at this venue]

Injury and Availability News:

Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Saurashtra in the finals of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Wriddhiman Saha has been picked in the squad and he will play for Bengal in the finals.

Probable Playing XIs

Bengal

Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep

Bench – Abhishek Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Agniv Pan, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Boddupalli Amit, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Karan Lal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Kazi Saifi, Ramesh Prasad, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Chatterjee

Saurashtra:

Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Avi Barot (WK), Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Chetan Shakariya

Bench – Kamlesh Makwana, Snell Patel (WK), Samarth Vyas, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut.

Top Picks:

Sheldon Jackson will be an obvious pick for any Dream11 Fantasy Team as he has scored a total of 783 runs in 9 games. Cheteshwar Pujara is another important player, who should not be ignored while picking a fantasy team. Jaydev Unadkat will be a hot favourite pick in the bowlers’ category for any fantasy team.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sheldon Jackson

Vice-Captain – Cheteshwar Pujara, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Avi Barot, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters – Cheteshwar Pujara (C), Sheldon Jackson (VC), Harvik Desai, Manoj Tiwary

All-Rounders – Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers – Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters –Sheldon Jackson, Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC)

All-Rounders – Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (C), Prerak Mankad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers – Chetan Shakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Expert Advice

As far as the batting firepower of both the teams is concerned, it is going to be a high scoring affair. So, the user should go with more batsmen than bowlers in their Dream11 Fantasy team.

User Tips: The user can go with the team combination of two wicketkeepers, four batsmen, two all-rounders and three bowlers.

Probable Winners:

Saurashtra is expected to come out as the winners.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.