Ranking 5 best cricket movies till date

These cricket movies will blow the minds of cricket fans.

Cricket is one of the most followed sports in India and the fans don’t get bored watching it throughout the year. For a normal human being, it is just a sport. But, for others, it is an emotion, a reason for living. It is equivalent to religion in the country that produced some gems in international cricket and people worship cricketers like Gods.

Even, they have termed Sachin Tendulkar as the ‘God of Cricket’. It is known that India has many religions and people speaks in various different languages. However, they all can understand the language of cricket.

Long ago, Bollywood directors had sensed these emotions. And, they found it as one of the ways to connect with their audience. So, they rolled out some cricket-based movies that reaped out lots of success at the box office. Some of them got applauds and some of them managed to make a special place in the hearts of the fans.

Now, when the Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone’s life miserable and the government has announced a lockdown in the country, fans will surely be getting bored. So, let’s list out the top 5 cricket based movies that will help them in cutting down some laziness out from their lives.

Here are the top five cricket movies:

1. Iqbal (2005)

A movie back in 2005 that took Bollywood with the storm was Iqbal. It was a beautiful story of a deaf and mute guy, who wants to play for Team India. He was financially quite poor and didn’t get much from his Dad. However, his sister and mother were the constant, who stood beside him in his struggling days.

One thing that made that guy different from others was his determination and hard work. In the movie, the director has shown how he gets training from a drunkard, who was a great player of his time. Later on, his coach’s reputation gets him a place in a Ranji team where he shines like a star. The director has also shown a small role of Kapil Dev, who gets impressed with the bowler’s performance in the domestic tournament.

This movie portrayed the power of hustle and focus. And, if any individual has that ability then they can achieve anything in their lives irrespective of what can go wrong. The lead role was being played by Shreyas Talpade in the movie and his coach’s role was given to Naseeruddin Shah.

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor, Actors: Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad

