Reports: Rishabh Pant blocks Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp

Recently, the rumors were rife that India’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant had gone on a dinner date with Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela. However, the 21-year-old trashed all the rumors by posting a picture with his girlfriend, Isha Negi on Instagram. As per the rumors, the interactions with Urvashi were distracting Rishabh from his game.

Although Pant is in a relationship with Isha, the rumor mill suggested that the Bollywood Diva was trying to get close to the Delhi Capitals player. Thus, to keep distance from her and focus on his game, the upcoming star has blocked her on the instant messaging service, WhatsApp. According to a report by News18.com, Urvashi’s spokesperson confirmed that the actress and the cricketer had blocked each other on WhatsApp.

This is not the first time that Urvashi Rautela has tried to build a relationship with an upcoming Indian cricketer. Earlier, her name was linked with the Baroda-born all-rounder, Hardik Pandya however, the Mumbai Indians star recently got engaged to Natasa Stankovic, putting a full stop to all the rumors.

Rishabh Pant’s current form

Although he is just 21 years old, Rishabh Pant has become one of the most popular cricketers of the nation because of his batting skills. The left-handed batsman possesses immense talent which is why he has got the back of skipper Virat Kohli and the head coach Ravi Shastri. He was struggling to middle the deliveries in the last few matches but he found his lost touch back in the limited overs series versus West Indies.

He is the favorite to play the wicketkeeper’s role for India at the T20 World Cup but, the team management surprisingly dropped him from the playing XI for the 3rd T20I match against Sri Lanka. Sanju Samson replaced him in the playing XI however, he could not make an impact in the match as he got out on the second ball that he faced.

The competition for the wicketkeeper’s position between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson is getting more intense day by day and now that Pant has blocked Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp, the fans can expect him to improve his performances and seal his place in the team.

