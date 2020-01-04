Rohit Sharma lays foundation stone for international cricket stadium and training centre in Hyderabad

Rohit Sharma and his troops came through with flying colours in the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has given Rohit Sharma a much-needed rest and hence the stalwart will not play T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on tomorrow in Guwahati. India limited-overs vice-captain played constant cricket throughout 2019- from IPL 2019 to the West Indies tour of India. More importantly, he also led the team from the front whenever regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested.

Rohit Sharma and his troops came through with flying colours in the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh where they won by 2-1. Rohit Sharma will return to cricketing action for three-match ODI series against Australia. Meanwhile, the flamboyant opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday laid down the foundation stone for an international cricket stadium including a training centre at Heartfulness Institute in Hyderabad.

It is worth mentioning here that the cricket stadium has been named after Rohit Sharma and this facility will offer the youngsters at the institute to fine-tune their cricketing skills. In a cricket stadium that is 138 meters in diameters, it is one amongst many infrastructural facilities being made available for the youngsters of the institute and will let them train and play as many matches amongst themselves as well as competing teams.

I want to bring some of my teammates to this place: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma met the spiritual master of the institute, Kamlesh Patel at the global headquarters in Kanha Shantivanam, Chegur, Hyderabad. He said that divine experience with meditation has been well and truly amazing and that he wants to bring some of his teammates to this place in the near future.

“As soon as I entered Kanha Shantivanam, I felt an environment of positivity. It is very true when you are close to nature there is so much positivity. My experience with heartfulness meditation has been amazing and I felt so light and so positive. There is so much negativity around and we need to increase positivity and meditation can certainly help. I want to bring some of my teammates to this place, one as a pristine getaway and two as a place for meditation,” said Rohit Sharma as quoted by The Indian Express.

