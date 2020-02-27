Sharjah Cricket Stadium to host an India vs Pakistan game during the 10PL

The tournament boasts the highest prize money for tennis ball cricket anywhere in the world at 250,000 Dirhams.

India vs Pakistan is the most looked forward rivalry in not just international cricket but also any other forms of cricket like cricket for the physically challenged, or wheelchair cricket, or blind cricket. Similarly, the tennis-ball cricket tournament known as 10PL will also see the arch-rivals take on each other in their third edition to be held in Sharjah from 8-13 March 2020.

The best XI from India and Pakistan’s tennis-ball cricketers will clash against each other in the game which is set to be played at 8.30 pm on 11 March. The Indian team will be coached by Bharat Lohar and managed by Javid Shaikh, while their rivals will be coached by Asif Mumtaz and managed by Usman Manzoor.

Among a few players in the tournament for this edition, who have played mainstream cricket at the top level are Shiraz Ahmed, who played for the Maratha Arabians in the T10 league campaign in Abu Dhabi. In the past, Test cricket players from Sri Lanka and Pakistan have also played the tournament. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Zulqarnain Haider, former Sri Lankan Test cricketers-Chamara Silva and Thilan Thushara are among those.

The India-Pakistan matches at Sharjah have always been a humdinger: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies’ limited-overs star Dwayne Bravo, who is the face of 10PL told in a press release, “It is an exciting new initiative by Petromann. The India-Pakistan matches at Sharjah have always been a humdinger. I am expecting no less this time even in the 10PL. I am excitedly looking forward to the clash and to the tournament. I have always believed this tournament promises to be the perfect platform for raw talents to showcase what they are capable.”

India and Pakistan full squads

India: Ankur Singh, Omkar Desai, Thomas Dias, Moyoddin Shaikh, Krishna Satpute, Usman Patel, Sumeet Dhekale, Yogesh Penkar, Ajith Mohithe, Dinesh Nakrani, Sarooj, Vishwajith Taqoor, Jafar Jamal, Vijay Pawle, Sultan Khan; Coach: Bharat Lohar; Manager: Javid Shaikh.

Pakistan: Shiraz Ahmed, Zaheer Kalia, Mubashar Ahmad, Karim Khan, Fahimullah Shah, Wajid Khan, Irfan, Saddam Shah, Usman Pacer, Jalat Khan, Karna Zahid, Shebaz Ahmed, Nadir, Sayed Maqsood, Samiullah; Coach: Asif Mumtaz; Manager: Usman Manzoor.