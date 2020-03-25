Shreyas Iyer names his five role models in cricket

Amid the stern atmosphere due to Coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities, as well as cricketers, are spending their time on social media.

The wrath of Coronavirus has severely affected the lives of lakhs of individuals across the globe. The pandemic has put a halt to all the human activities and several governments have been forced to implement a lockdown in their respective countries. Apart from affecting the human existence, the pandemic has also taken a toll on all major sporting events across the globe.

From Indian Premier League to the Tokyo Olympics– major sporting events are under the major threat of cancellation or postponement. The feasibility of IPL 2020 also looks bleak considering the current situation in India as the number of cases have almost touched 600-mark and PM Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced 21-day lockdown to battle the pandemic.

And it was none other than Shreyas Iyer who joined the bandwagon on Wednesday as the right-hander answered a plethora of questions of Twitter. One question which was hurled at the youngster was– Who is your childhood hero? Iyer didn’t answer with a solitary name but he took the name of five cricketers whom he considers his role models. Iyer chose Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as his role models.

Shreyas Iyer will be leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Along with naming his childhood heroes, Iyer also answered a variety of questions ranging from his favourite South Indian dish to his preferred footballer. The 25-year-old also opined on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on Twitter.

Iyer was slated to don the national jersey in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. However, the much-awaited series on the Indian soil was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Indian team is currently abiding by the lockdown and spending their quarantine time with their family and loved ones.

Prior to the South Africa ODIs, Iyer was seen plying his trade for the Men in Blue against the Kiwis on the New Zealand soil. After clinching the T20I series, India suffered a thumping 5-0 defeat in the ODI series, followed by a 2-0 humiliation in Test series.

With the clouds of cancellation hovering around IPL 2020, Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to steer Delhi Capitals from the front if the league is successfully organized in the near future.