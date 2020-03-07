Spain vs Germany, 2020: 1st T20I: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Ravi Panchal scored 199 runs and claimed seven wickets in the T20I format for Spain.

Match Details:

The 1st game of the 2-match T20I will be played between Spain and Germany at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (9:00 AM GMT) (2:30 PM IST).

This series can be viewed on the Fan code app in India.

Preview:

Germany is touring Spain to face off the hosts in a 2-match T20I series at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. This will be the first time since June 2019 that Germany will feature in a T20I match. They last featured in the 2019 ICC Men’s T20 CWC European Region final. The Germans won that match against Jersey but missed out on making it the T20 CWC Qualifiers due to NRR. Spain and Germany will be involved in a doubleheader on Sunday. Both the matches of this T20I series are separated by less than one hour time.

Weather Condition/Report:

The conditions are expected to be cool on Sunday morning in Almeria but no rain is forecasted.

Pitch Condition/Report:

Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria is set to host a professional match for the first time. Data of only one match is available for this venue – A 40-over game in 2014. The team batting first posted 227/9 and won the match by 50 runs. Since the 1st match will be the first of the two matches to be played on Friday, we can expect a high-scoring game.

Average first innings score: N/A

Record of chasing teams: N/A

Team News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

Spain:

Faran Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Ali, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Raja Adeel, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Tauqeer Hussain, Tom Vine.

Bench – Mukhtiar Singh, Adam Algar.

Portugal:

Michael Richardson (WK), Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Harmanjot Singh, Amir Mangal, Dieter Klein, Asad Mohammad, Ahmed Wardak, Izatullah Dawlatzai.

Bench – Sahir Naqash, Amith Sarma, Muslim Yar.

Top Picks:

Ravi Panchal is the leading run-getter for the Spain team in T20I cricket as he scored 199 runs across 8 innings. Panchal also claimed seven wickets in this format across the nine T20Is he played thus far. Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah has scored the 2nd most T20I runs for the Germany team as he aggregated 148 runs in 7 innings at an average of 24.66 which includes an unbeaten 70; the highest T20I score for Germany. Faran Afzal is also a trustable all-rounder in the Spain line-up as he scored 141 runs across 8 innings and claimed 8 wickets with the ball in 8 innings during the T20I format. Dieter Klein is set to make his T20I debut for Germany team. He has got the experience of playing in the English domestic circuit for Leicestershire.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Faran Afzal, Paul Hennessy, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah

Vice-Captain Options – Ravi Panchal, Dieter Klein, Izatullah Dawlatzai

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Michael Richardson

Batters – Yasir Ali, Faran Afzal (C), Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah

All-Rounders – Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Venkatraman Ganesan

Bowlers – Jack Perman, Tom Vine, Dieter Klein (VC), Ahmed Wardak

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Michael Richardson

Batters – Faran Afzal, Christian Muñoz Mills, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah (C), Harmanjot Singh

All-Rounders – Paul Hennessy (VC), Ravi Panchal, Venkatraman Ganesan

Bowlers – Jack Perman, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Ahmed Wardak

Expert Advice:

Adam Algar is a popular pick in the Dream11 fantasy in the keepers’ category. However, it is less likely that he will be in the playing XI. Awais Ahmed is the usually preferred option for Spain while playing T20Is. Picking Algar could cost if there is no toss update for this series.

Probable Winners:

Spain is expected to take a 1-0 lead in this 2-match series.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.