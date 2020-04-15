Stuart Broad names the best fast bowler in modern-day cricket

Recently, Broad engaged in a Sky Sports podcast alongside two other stalwarts of the game-- West Indian Michael Holding and South Africa’s Shaun Pollock.

Over the years, Stuart Broad has established himself as one of the best England’s bowlers of the modern era. His retaliation after being hit for six sixes in an over in T20 World Cup 2007 is commendable. Broad’s success story is phenomenal as he rose from the incident and went on to become the second-highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions.

Broad has 485 wickets with the red ball under his belt and he is seventh in the list of most wickets in the history of Test cricket. The pacer has emerged as one of the vital cogs of the English side and has been a valuable aspect for his national side. His exemplary record speaks for his class.

Recently, Broad engaged in a Sky Sports podcast alongside two other stalwarts of the game– West Indian Michael Holding and South Africa's Shaun Pollock. The trio discussed about all-time best seamers which they have come across.

Michael Holding, Shaun Pollock also laud Dale Steyn

Broad picked Dale Steyn as the best speedster of his generation. Broad heaped praise on the South African’s pace and swing and termed it as ‘near-perfect’. He also stated that if anybody wants to a bowler, then he would like to possess the ability which Steyn has.

“He is the bowler of my generation. The action, the pace, the way he can swing it, the skill. If you wanted to be a bowler, you’d want that sort of ability,” Broad told in the podcast.

Apart from Broad, Holding also included Steyn’s name his list of four best bowlers in the history of cricket. The West Indies legend named Malcolm Marshall, Dennis Lillee and Andy Roberts in the illustrious list along with Steyn.

“You can’t leave Dale Steyn out of the picture. He has been one of the great fast bowlers in an era. You’d pay to watch him,” said Holding about Steyn.

Shaun Pollock also hailed Steyn’s pace and his art of reverse swing. Pollock heaped praise on the Proteas speedster and termed him ‘special’.

“l cannot have enough respect for Steyn. His ability to shape the ball upfront at high speed and then come back later and reverse it” said Pollock while heaping praise on Steyn.

“He cranked it up on flat wickets and had such good action and variations. He is something special, and his stats back it up,” added Pollock.