Top 10 batsmen with highest average in T20 cricket

A minimum of 50 innings are considered.

The T20 format was invented by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2003 and at the start, the emphasis was given on power-hitting keeping the limited-overs in mind. The focus now shifted on acquiring batsmen with higher strike-rates in limited-overs cricket and since then it has been the norm for T20s.

But as the game evolved, batsmen who could play technically well and score runs in the proper way, and on a more consistent basis; were preferred by teams who were seeing the bigger picture in the format. The franchise-based cricket has made batsmen with good averages hot commodity as teams looked for consistent runs for the long run.

Therefore, we take a look at 10 batsmen who have the highest average in T20 cricket (in minimum 50 innings)

10. HD Ackerman- 37.72

The South African batsman Hylton Deon Ackerman may not ring many bells in cricket fans’ minds when it comes to T20 cricket. The right-handed batsman played four Tests for Proteas against England in 1998 and though T20 cricket came later in his career, Ackerman excelled in the handful of matches he played towards the end of his career.

He played 55 T20s scoring 1811 runs with 17 half-centuries to his name and the highest score of 87. However, something that stood out in the slam-bang version of the game, was his average of 37.72 in 55 innings, putting him in an elite list of batsmen.

The South African had joined Leicestershire in 2005 under Kolpak rules and had much success as their captain. Nowadays, Ackerman is a known voice as a commentator for the Supersport broadcasting team in his native South Africa.

Advertisement