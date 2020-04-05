Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
by Ameya
Author
Published - Apr 5, 2020 7:50 pm
Updated - Apr 5, 2020 7:50 pm
Shadab Khan picks Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith as toughest batsmen he has ever faced
- Recently, the Pakistan all-rounder was asked to pick the toughest batsmen that he has bowled to.
- Shadab, who has faced many great batsmen during his stint with the national side, picked the name of two top-ranked batsmen– Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.
- Both Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith have etched their name into the record books by playing several important knocks.
- (Read more about the story)
Sanjay Manjrekar suggests when the IPL should be getting underway
- Manjrekar, the former Indian cricketer, has put forth a time which he reckons should be appropriate for starting the 2020 edition of the IPL.
- The COVID-19 has made sure that the start of the tournament has already been postponed once from March 29 to April 15.
- But with the 21-day lockdown in place, more doubts have been cast over the T20 league.
- (Read more about the story)
Rishabh Pant’s journey is reminiscent of MS Dhoni: Ashish Nehra
- Ashish Nehra, the former Indian fast bowler, has been pretty impressed with Rishabh Pant’s progress thus far at the highest level.
- Though Pant made his debut in 2017, it was only since India’s tour of England in 2018 that the southpaw has featured regularly in the national team.
- Though he has lacked consistency, the team management has backed him to flourish in the future.
- (Read more about the story)
I suggested MS Dhoni to promote himself in 2011 World Cup final chase: Sachin Tendulkar
- On April 2, nine long years completed for India’s historic World Cup win when they defeated Sri Lanka in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium.
- It was the captain MS Dhoni who hit a gigantic six over long-on to seal things as India won their second 50-over World Cup.
- Virender Sehwag, who watched the entire final with Sachin Tendulkar sitting in the dressing room, revealed that MS Dhoni co-incidentally came in when the latter was talking to him.
- (Read more about the story)
Nasser Hussain feels that ECB should scrap County Championship this year
- Nasser Hussain has opined in this stern situation that ECB should scrap the County Championship this season till the pandemic subsides.
- The County Championship is slated to begin from April 12.
- However, but with the United Kingdom being under complete lockdown, no professional cricket has been scheduled until May 28.
- (Read more about the story)
Irfan and Yusuf Pathan distribute 10000 kg rice and 700 kg potato amid Coronavirus pandemic
- During these tough times, several Indian cricketers have come forward to help them and the latest to join the list are the Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan.
- Earlier, they had distributed a lot of face masks to the people to keep themselves protected from the deadly virus.
- This time around, they are taking care of the poor people’s food. Irfan and Yusuf Pathan have decided to distribute 10000 kg rice and 700 kg potato in Baroda among the poor.
- (Read more about the story)
Dinesh Chandimal cuts his long hair to appreciate Army, Police and doctors’ work during Coronavirus pandemic
- Dinesh Chandimal has now cut his long hair and has shaved off his beard to appreciate the work done by the Army, Police, and doctors among others during these tough times.
- He is enjoying his time with his wife Ishika Jayasekara.
- Most of the countries are under lockdown in a bid to contain the transmission of the COVID-19.
- (Read more about the story)
‘Umar Akmal should not be allowed to come back into Pakistan side under any circumstances’ – Tanvir Ahmed
- Pakistan’s Umar Akmal has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons.
- In the past month, Akmal was charged for breaching the anti-corruption code of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
- Tanvir also opined that the 29-year-old keeps coming back even after getting into trouble every now and then.
- (Read more about the story)
Hanuma Vihari picks the best opening batsman in ODIs
- Hanuma Vihari, the Indian batsman, has joined the bandwagon of the ones, who have been conducting Question and Answer session on Twitter.
- With no cricketing action around due to the massive coronavirus pandemic, the fans are deprived of action on the field of play.
- Hence, some of the cricketers have found out ways to stay connected to their admirers around the world.
- (Read more about the story)
Hanuma Vihari picks Lionel Messi as his favourite Football player
- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two Football players who are regarded as the best in the world.
- Moreover, the fans of both the players keep asking the question of their favourite footballer to even the cricketers.
- No wonder that Hanuma Vihari was asked a similar question by a fan.
- (Read more about the story)
