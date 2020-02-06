Advertisement

Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today

All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.

Advertisement

by Sabyasachi
Author

Published - Feb 6, 2020 8:30 pm
Updated - Feb 6, 2020 8:30 pm

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer. (Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer ruled out of the upcoming season

  • England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been in and out of the side due to injury concerns over the last couple of months.
  • The Caribbean born-fast bowler underwent scans on Wednesday on his return to the UK from South Africa.
  • (Read more about the story)

Squads confirmed for Bushfire Cricket Bash; Adam Gilchrist to replace Shane Warne as the skipper

  • Cricket Australia was forced to reschedule the Bushfire charity match from Saturday afternoon at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground to Junction Oval.
  • Apart from Ponting, the top-order boasts of legendary opening pair of Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer.
  • (Read more about the story)

Rahul Dravid’s short video a motivational tonic for India colts in U19 World Cup

  • Under his tutelage, India became the losing finalists of the 2016 World Cup and then in 2018, the Boys in Blue beat Australia in the final to become champions.
  • Under his tutelage, India became the losing finalists of the 2016 World Cup and then in 2018, the Boys in Blue beat Australia in the final to become champions.
  • (Read more about the story)

Former BCCI officials reveal why India has never hosted U19 World Cup

  • Out of the seven occasions, Team India has won the title on four instances with Mohammed Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw leading them to glory.
  • One of the reasons for the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] not hosting the U19 World Cup is because the competition.
  • (Read more about the story)

Azhar Ali not keen on undermining Bangladesh ahead of Rawalpindi Test

  • Azhar Ali, the Pakistan captain, doesn’t wish to take Bangladesh lightly ahead of the opening Test, starting Friday, February 7 in Rawalpindi.
  • The Tigers are yet to open their account in the World Test Championship and will be looking for first points.
  • (Read more about the story)

Shadow tours before senior tours key to building bench strength: MSK Prasad

  • MSK Prasad, the national chief selector, has put forth the importance of shadow tour prior to senior tours.
  • Prasad quipped that domestic numbers are being taken into account before blooding them in the India A teams.
  • (Read more about the story)

Advertisement

Azhar AliBCCIJofra ArcherRahul Dravid