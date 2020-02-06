Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Feb 6, 2020 8:30 pm
Updated - Feb 6, 2020 8:30 pm
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer ruled out of the upcoming season
- England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been in and out of the side due to injury concerns over the last couple of months.
- The Caribbean born-fast bowler underwent scans on Wednesday on his return to the UK from South Africa.
- (Read more about the story)
Squads confirmed for Bushfire Cricket Bash; Adam Gilchrist to replace Shane Warne as the skipper
- Cricket Australia was forced to reschedule the Bushfire charity match from Saturday afternoon at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground to Junction Oval.
- Apart from Ponting, the top-order boasts of legendary opening pair of Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer.
- (Read more about the story)
Rahul Dravid’s short video a motivational tonic for India colts in U19 World Cup
- Under his tutelage, India became the losing finalists of the 2016 World Cup and then in 2018, the Boys in Blue beat Australia in the final to become champions.
- (Read more about the story)
Former BCCI officials reveal why India has never hosted U19 World Cup
- Out of the seven occasions, Team India has won the title on four instances with Mohammed Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw leading them to glory.
- One of the reasons for the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] not hosting the U19 World Cup is because the competition.
- (Read more about the story)
Azhar Ali not keen on undermining Bangladesh ahead of Rawalpindi Test
- Azhar Ali, the Pakistan captain, doesn’t wish to take Bangladesh lightly ahead of the opening Test, starting Friday, February 7 in Rawalpindi.
- The Tigers are yet to open their account in the World Test Championship and will be looking for first points.
- (Read more about the story)
Shadow tours before senior tours key to building bench strength: MSK Prasad
- MSK Prasad, the national chief selector, has put forth the importance of shadow tour prior to senior tours.
- Prasad quipped that domestic numbers are being taken into account before blooding them in the India A teams.
- (Read more about the story)
