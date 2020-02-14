Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Feb 14, 2020 7:07 pm
RCB launch new jersey design ahead of IPL 2020
- On Friday morning, they unveiled a new logo which depicts the rampant lion returning to the royal lineage.
- The jersey is perfectly balanced with black and red colour in two halves separated by golden piping.
South Africa skip Pakistan tour in March citing workload issues
- But South Africa have now withdrawn their interest from the tour which already faced logistical challenges.
- The PCB had intended to make them stay in Dubai and then fly them directly to Rawalpindi for the three T20Is after the conclusion of the PSL.
‘Conservative’ Lockie Ferguson in no hurry to return after calf injury
- Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand fast bowler, is ready to take the patient route after recovering from a calf injury.
- The Auckland-born said that he won’t be able to take part in the upcoming two-match Test series against India.
‘Even Shah Rukh Khan went mad’ – Shoaib Akhtar recollects his match-winning spell for KKR in 2008
- Back in 2008, Shoaib Akhtar had the privilege of representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
- He also remembers how Shah Rukh Khan, the team owner was cock-a-hoop during the game.
‘Smile is the best revenge’ – Bangladesh U19 skipper Akbar Ali
- The U19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom between India and Bangladesh turned out to be a heated affair.
- But Akbar Ali, the Junior Tigers’ skipper, kept his cool and guided his team through to glory under severe pressure.
Gill, Shaw in contention to open with Mayank: Ravi Shastri prior to Wellington Test
- Rohit missed the ODI series and is expected to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 for four-time champions Mumbai Indians.
- Shaw and Gill are currently playing a tour match against New Zealand XI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.
