Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Advertisement
Published - Jan 14, 2020 8:06 pm
Updated - Jan 14, 2020 8:06 pm
AB de Villiers reveals the three best batsmen he has played with or against
- De Villiers will turn out for the Chris Lynn-led Brisbane Heat when they take on the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba.
- AB de Villiers has played with and against some of the greatest batsmen, this game has ever seen.
- (Read more about the story)
Reports: Ajinkya Rahane likely to make an ODI comeback
- But only the T20I squad was picked and the selectors deferred announcing the ODI and Test squads.
- While there is no certainty yet on Ajinkya Rahane making his ODI comeback, he could come into the frame sooner or later.
- (Read more about the story)
India await update on Prithvi Shaw’s fitness to name ODI and Test squads for New Zealand tour
- India’s tour of New Zealand is set to commence after the Men in Blue’s home ODIs versus Australia.
- Shaw was expected to make his comeback during India A’s two practice games of the New Zealand tour.
- (Read more about the story)
Sourav Ganguly picks the tougher role between playing for India and being BCCI President
- Former Indian captain and the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Sourav Ganguly has donned many hats during his celebrated International career.
- The same was the case when Ganguly was elected as the BCCI President in October. But since then the former captain has performed his role with aplomb.
- (Read more about the story)
Bangladesh veteran Mashrafe Mortaza withdraws from national team contract
- Mashrafe Mortaza, who also happens to be his country’s ODI captain, has withdrawn from the lucrative contract that he had with the national team.
- The cricketer will lose a guaranteed monthly income of at least $5,000 and other lucrative deals as a result of this.
- (Read more about the story)
MCC plays down prospects of four-day Tests
- The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has cleared the air over the probability of four-day Tests in the near future.
- In a statement released on Tuesday, January 14, the MCC put forth their words on the prospects of four-day Tests.
- (Read more about the story)
BCCI plans to put out advertisements for women’s selection panel
- During the previous Annual General Meeting (AGM), Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, said that the office bearers will have to initiate the process of getting the new panel.
- For the third spot, former women’s international Sulakshana Naik’s name was contemplated.
- (Read more about the story)
New Zealand and South Africa join the ‘Big Three’ as ICC faces competition
- The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made some decisions off late that has not gone down well with some of the cricketing boards in the world.
- This was a highly controversial move on their part as it left the other boards powerless and ICC’s authority was undermined.
- (Read more about the story)
Advertisement