Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
by Ameya
Author
Published - Apr 19, 2020 8:26 pm
Updated - Apr 19, 2020 8:26 pm
Nasser Hussain names four batsmen he would pay to watch
- Nasser Hussain, the former England skipper, has picked Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar, India’s Virat Kohli, West Indies’ Brian Lara and his own countryman Dawid Gower as the players he would pay to watch.
- About Anwar, Hussain said that his strokes on the off-side had ‘grace and elegance’.
- Hussain has also been in awe of the legendary Lara, who is the only batsman to have an individual score of 400 in Test cricket.
MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma declared joint-best IPL captains by a jury of 50 members
- The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) hasn’t commenced as plan on March 29.
- The ongoing pandemic has led to the BCCI postponing the season until further notice.
- However, even during the lockdown, the IPL fever hasn’t died as a 50-member jury comprising of 20 former cricketers among them have chosen MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the joint-best captains of the T20 extravaganza.
Sachin Tendulkar was harder to dislodge that Brian Lara: Jason Gillespie
- Jason Gillespie, the former Australian fast bowler, found Sachin Tendulkar harder to bowl to than Brian Lara.
- The veteran said that both the retired Indian and West Indies batters were tough prospects and had different characteristics.
- Sachin and Lara were two of the most dynamic cricketers of their generations and tasted success in most conditions around the world.
‘There are other ways to raise funds’ – Harbhajan Singh over Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion of Indo-Pak charity series
- The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world.
- More than anything, the developing countries are being affected as the governments have had to enforce a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
- Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar suggested organising a charity series between the arch-rivals in Dubai.
India players aware of corrupt approaches during lockdown, says BCCI’s ACU Chief
- ICC’s Anti Corruption Unit’s (ACU) head Alex Marshall recently expressed concerns over the increase of corrupt approaches even if there is no cricketing action.
- He pointed out that corrupters approach the players through social media platforms as most of them are using it to interact with the fans amid lockdown.
- At the moment, all the cricketing series stand either cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.
Virat Kohli is the best player to come out of India: David Lloyd
- David Lloyd, the former England cricketer, picked the players he would play to watch.
- To start with, he picked Ben Stokes, the Three Lions’ all-rounder, who has won his team plenty of games, sometime single-handedly.
- Lloyd next went for Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper across the three formats.
Lakshmipathy Balaji was more popular than Imran Khan during 2003-04 Pakistan tour: Ashish Nehra
- There’s still no clarity over the India-Pakistan Test series due to the current relations between both the countries.
- The arch-rivals had locked horns in the Test series in 2003-04 where India toured Pakistan for the first time since a similar gap.
- The Men in Blue were touring their cricketing rivals since the Kargil War and the Sourav Ganguly-led side clinched the ODI as well as Test series.
‘He takes the pressure like no one else’ – Danny Morrison picks MS Dhoni as the best IPL skipper
- Danny Morrison, the former New Zealand fast bowler, picked MS Dhoni as the best skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
- Dhoni has a win percentage of 60.11, having guided his teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, to 104 victories in 174 matches.
- In fact, the 38-year-old from Jharkhand is the only IPL skipper to have over a hundred triumphs.
Match Referee had checked my bat after T20 World Cup 2007 semi-final against Australia: Yuvraj Singh
- After the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid pulled out of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, not many had hopes of team India doing well.
- MS Dhoni was named the skipper of a young side. India had only played a solitary T20 International going into the tournament and had no experience.
- But it was Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes which lit up the tournament and forced everyone to take India seriously in the format.
Rohit Sharma is the best skipper in the IPL: Gautam Gambhir
- Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian cricketer, has zeroed in on Rohit Sharma as the best captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
- Back in 2013, Rohit replaced Ricky Ponting as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and it worked wonders.
- In the same year, MI won their maiden IPL championship and from there on, Rohit and his team didn’t take a
