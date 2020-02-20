Advertisement

Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today

All the news stories that hogged the headlines today,

Advertisement

by Sabyasachi
Author

Published - Feb 20, 2020 8:49 pm
Updated - Feb 20, 2020 8:49 pm

172 Views

Umar Akmal
Umar Akmal. (Photo Source: Twitter)

Umar Akmal suspended by PCB under Anti-Corruption Code

  • Pakistan wicket-keeper Umar Akmal, who was eager to pounce back into the national side, has suffered a major blow.
  • Quetta Gladiators are slated to lock horns with two-time former champions Islamabad United in the opening encounter of the PSL 2020.
  • (Read more about the story)

PCB Chief Ehsan Mani drops a hint at Pakistan giving up Asia Cup hosting rights

  • The BCCI asked PCB to organize India’s games at a neutral venue and the matter will be discussed in the next meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
  • Mani further clarified that the venue for Asia Cup 2020 will be decided after considering the views of all stakeholders in the Asian Cricket Council.
  • (Read more about the story)

Bangladesh set to retain Mashrafe Mortaza as ODI captain for Zimbabwe series

  • The first ODI is scheduled to be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh on March 1 (Sunday).
  • Case in point, Mashrafe Mortaza will skipper the country from the front against Zimbabwe despite a lack of clarity over his future.
  • (Read more about the story)

No All-Star game before the start of IPL 2020

  • The news outlet further stated that the reasons for the cancellation are manifold. The report stated that the details of the game were not thought through to the fullest.
  • The franchises were not willing to let go of players fearing potential injuries before the start of the season.
  • (Read more about the story)

Virat Kohli is one of the best across all formats: Kane Williamson

  • India did not lose a single Test in 2019 and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson knows the magnitude of the challenge that faces his side.
  • The Kiwis will be looking to redeem themselves after having suffered a 0-3 shellacking at the hands of Australia last month.
  • (Read more about the story)

Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur calling on team effort ahead of Australia opener

  • Past dependence on key players is no longer an option for Harmanpreet Kaur as India prepare for their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 opener with Australia.
  • Few challenges in world cricket are greater than playing four-time champions Australia on their home turf in the opening game of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
  • (Read more about the story)

Advertisement

Ehsan ManiMashrafe MortazaUmar AkmalVirat Kohli