Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today,
Published - Feb 20, 2020 8:49 pm
Updated - Feb 20, 2020 8:49 pm
Umar Akmal suspended by PCB under Anti-Corruption Code
- Pakistan wicket-keeper Umar Akmal, who was eager to pounce back into the national side, has suffered a major blow.
- Quetta Gladiators are slated to lock horns with two-time former champions Islamabad United in the opening encounter of the PSL 2020.
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani drops a hint at Pakistan giving up Asia Cup hosting rights
- The BCCI asked PCB to organize India’s games at a neutral venue and the matter will be discussed in the next meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
- Mani further clarified that the venue for Asia Cup 2020 will be decided after considering the views of all stakeholders in the Asian Cricket Council.
Bangladesh set to retain Mashrafe Mortaza as ODI captain for Zimbabwe series
- The first ODI is scheduled to be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh on March 1 (Sunday).
- Case in point, Mashrafe Mortaza will skipper the country from the front against Zimbabwe despite a lack of clarity over his future.
No All-Star game before the start of IPL 2020
- The news outlet further stated that the reasons for the cancellation are manifold. The report stated that the details of the game were not thought through to the fullest.
- The franchises were not willing to let go of players fearing potential injuries before the start of the season.
Virat Kohli is one of the best across all formats: Kane Williamson
- India did not lose a single Test in 2019 and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson knows the magnitude of the challenge that faces his side.
- The Kiwis will be looking to redeem themselves after having suffered a 0-3 shellacking at the hands of Australia last month.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur calling on team effort ahead of Australia opener
- Past dependence on key players is no longer an option for Harmanpreet Kaur as India prepare for their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 opener with Australia.
- Few challenges in world cricket are greater than playing four-time champions Australia on their home turf in the opening game of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
