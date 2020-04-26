Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Shahid Afridi was a much better Test cricketer: Shoaib Akhtar
- Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan cricketer, reckons that Shahid Afridi could have excelled in Test cricket.
- Afridi made his debut in the format back in 1998 and promised right away, but in the next 12 years he could only take part in 27 matches.
Sachin Tendulkar names Imran Khan as one of his favourite all-rounders
- To start with, he named Kapil Dev, who helped the national team to victory in the 1983 World Cup.
- Back then, India beat a more fancied West Indies unit in the final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, defying all the odds.
Don’t think MS Dhoni will play for India again: Ashish Nehra
- Ashish Nehra, the former Indian fast bowler, doesn’t think that MS Dhoni will again be donning the national jersey in the future.
- Even as Ashish feels that there are minimum chances of Dhoni’s comeback, he’s not ruling out a surprise from the veteran.
Rohit Sharma exudes MS Dhoni’s calmness in the middle: Deepak Chahar
- Talking about Virat, the 29-year-old Chahar said that the Delhi-born is aggressive and doesn’t back out from showing his emotions on the ground.
- The Rajasthan pacer also drew Rohit’s parallel with Dhoni regarding keeping a clam head in the middle.
No one could pick Saqlain Mushtaq’s doosra: Harbhajan Singh
- Harbhajan Singh, the veteran Indian spinner, admitted that former Pakistan tweaker Saqlain Mushtaq’s doosra was the toughest to pick.
- In the 1999 World Cup, the Lahore, Punjab-born churned out a hat-trick against Zimbabwe at the Kennington Oval in London.
‘He always spoke to me a lot’ – Kuldeep Yadav reveals Gautam Gambhir had a huge influence on him
- Kuldeep Yadav was a mystery spinner when he first played Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket.
- He also added that the former Pakistan cricketer also had a huge influence on him at the start of his career.
